Round two for Grafton bypass meeting

COMMUNITY EVENT: Grafton Chamber of Commerce President Justin James hopes to see a good turn out at tonight's meeting. Caitlan Charles

AFTER a lacklustre turnout for the first Grafton bypass meeting, tonight offers a second chance for residents to get involved to ensure it will be positive for the town.

Grafton Chamber of Commerce president Justin James said the chamber was "dubious” about holding a second event but hoped to see plenty of residents attend.

This time with RSVPs, Mr James said he expected about 25 people to turn out, far better than the previous attendance of just four.

"It's not about whether the bypass is good or bad, it's about what we can do to make sure it is good - working out what the community are after and what they think we need, and creating project groups around those things,” Mr James said.

He said the aim was to initiate community action.

"It is about bringing people together to actually do things.

"It is easy to have an idea but to stick around and put it into plan is another thing.”

Grafton resident John Hagger said it was paramount that the Grafton community was proactive in preparing for the "largest bypass on the East Coast and second largest in Australia”.

"It's not one side against another here,” Mr Hagger said.

"You don't have to believe the bypass is positive or negative, you just have to have wants, plans, needs, ideas about how you'd like Grafton to be in the next five years,” he said.

"Kempsey, who went through the process, received multi-million dollar State Government investment.”

"We can do the same.

"There's real money and positive change that can come from this.

"We just need to people to turn up.”