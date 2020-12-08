ROUND UP: All the latest sports results

ARCHERY

Grafton

GRAFTON Indoor Archery results of indoor shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, December 1 and 3.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors.

Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Vince Guilia 200 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 193 (Junior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 190 (Junior Sighted), Wayne Revell 189 (Senior Sighted), Maureen Brincat 187 (Senior Sighted), Toby Revell 186 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 183 (Senior Sighted), Greg Parkes 161 (Senior Sighted), Jaz Trickett 148 (Junior Sighted), Ethan McDonough 122 (Junior Sighted), Heath Revell 121 (Cub Sighted), Ian Revell 116 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Warren Hutchinson 109 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Merv Kerrison 108 (Senior Sighted Recurve).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs.

Scores out of 300: (15 Mts) Noah Shepherd 295 (Junior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 294 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 281 (Senior Sighted), Toby Revell 272 (Junior Sighted), Luke Skinner 266 (Senior Sighted), Greg Parkes 246 (Senior Sighted), Jeff Thompson 190 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Alan Wilson 175 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Warren Hutchinson 145 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Merv Kerrison 141 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Phil Adams 136 (Senior Longbow). Score out of 200: Shania Grant 170 (Junior Sighted), Rayne Hartley 168 (Cub Sighted), Tahlia Grant 165 (Junior Sighted), Rachel Binskin 118 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jared McAlpine 89 (Junior Traditional Recurve). Score out of 100: Troy Carter 46 (Senior Traditional Recurve).

Indoor archery at 21 Turf St Grafton on the river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St. Tuesday from 6pm. Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday from 6pm. Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

—Jeff Thompson

BRIDGE

Grafton

GRAFTON Bridge Club members played in an e-bridge competition on Tuesday December 1, limited to fellow members. Jenny and Geoff Sharpe filled first place, with Fran and Geoff Hiatt second. Helen Niland and Bob Northam were third. On Thursday December 3 we played bridge club members from all over Australia in a restricted match. Our best players were Jenny Sharpe and Geoff Hiatt. Cheryl Shanley and Dawn Rapley and Maureen Golling and Del Frawley filled second and third places.

CROQUET

Yamba

LAST Wednesday was a very warm Yamba morning and with new members Glennis and Ruby we played 5 point games and the winning teams were Glennis/Graham, Fay/Cheryl, Leigh/Clare, Rhonda/Lexie, Ruby/Margaret, Leigh/Jim, Margaret/Leigh, Sue G/Clare, Rhonda/Diane, Susie M/Fay, Margaret/Sue G, Clare/Andrew, Toni/Rhonda. Leigh, Margaret and Clare had a good day with the mallet.

Well players, due to green maintenance and the mornings being so hot next week, Wednesday December 9 at 7pm we start back on “twilight croquet” under lights. Sorry for the short notice but our greenkeeping staff do a wonderful job and we have to work in with them and I am sure you will appreciate playing in the cool, cool, cool of the evening (they could make a song about that).

Join us on Wednesdays arrive 6pm if you want to accompany us for early dinner in the Norfolk Bistro, if not we hit off at 7pm and play until 9pm. New members and visitors welcome, flat soled shoes are a must. All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of Golf Croquet or if you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10. Contact John and Fay Church 6645 8189 or Graham Schubert 6645 8073 or just turn up. See you at Croquet at the Bowlo!

—Graham Schubert

GOLF

Grafton

GDGC Saturday Men’s Competition Results

Date: 5/12/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stroke

Sponsor: Grafton Hotel

Starters: 105

Overall Winner David Lorenzo 66 nett

A Grade Winner Hayden Swaby 70 nett c/b

A Grade R/up Danny Li 70 nett

B Grade Winner Sam wicks 70 nett c/b

B Grade R/up Rohan Hackett 70 nett c/b

C Grade Winner Rowen Butcher 69 nett

C Grade R/up Bob Turns 71 nett c/b

D Grade Winner Ron Baker 71

D Grade R/up Owen Hindmarsh 72

NTPs

1st Pro Pin Paul Grieve 133cm

4th McKimms Real Estate Hayden Swaby 183cm

6th Advantage Hospitality Supplies & Clarence Valley Window Tinting Graeme Lynn 550cm

10th Hanks Kitchen

17th TMMM Construction & GJ Gardner Homes Rowen Butcher 25cm

Ball to 73 nett

GDGC TUESDAY VETERAN RESULTS

Date: 1/12/ 2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Starters: 86

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Geoff Shepherd 45pts

Runner Up: John McCleery 41pts

2nd Runner Up: Matthew Dougherty 40pts

NTP

1st Clarence Valley Sheds Brett McConnell 114cm

4th

14th Bruce Powell 420cm

17th Clarence Valley sheds Richard Maguire 130cm

Ball Run Down: 35 pts

GDGC TUESDAY MEN’S RESULTS

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Date: 1/12/2020

Starters: 86

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Geoff shepherd 45pts

1st Runner up John McCleery 41pts

2nd Runner Up: Matthew Dougherty 40pts

Nearest the Pin Sponsor:

2GF/104.7 6th Greg McCaughey 242cm

GDGC 9th Jacob Cox 78cm

2GF/104.7 10th Gavin Brown 28cm

GDGC 13th Phil Tarrant 131cm

Ball Run down 35pts

GDGC THURSDAY MEN’S COMPETITION RESULTS

Date: 19/11/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Sponsored by: GDGC

Starters: 42

Winner: Shane Essex 44 pts

Runner-up: Terry Brooks 41pts

2nd R/up David Gilbert 38pts c/b

NTP’s sponsored by: Dougherty Property

1st Ron Hulm 337cm

6th Norm Burt 210cm

10th Mick Johnston 323cm

17th John Dahl 95cm

Pro Balls: 35pts

LAWN BOWLS

Yamba

THE 2020 Mixed Fours Championship was run and won on the weekend with a small but select field of teams competing for the title. The first-round match between John Deale’s side of Helen Atkinson, Carol Ritale and Dave Atkinson and Jim Johnson’s team comprising Wendy Ballantyne, Kaye Mason and ‘Scruffy’ Jackson produced the first episode of drama when a fortuitous drive produced the desired outcome to break the deadlock and pave the way for a narrow 20 to 14 victory for Jim and his team. The quarter-finals were all close encounters with Jim and his team going down to Julie Coulter, Jane Pearson, Greg Johnson and Brad Johnson 18 to 15; Cathryn Aitchison, Judy Abbott, Ray Schafer and Alan Abbott defeating Vicki Beddow, Lorraine Asbury, Paul Lozelle and Martyn Wood 20 to 13; Allan Marr, Judy Pryor, Joan Scadden and Graham Meany tasting victory over Russell and Cheryl Mazoudier, Judy Button and Richard Skippings 26 to 10; while Barbara and Tom Cross, Chris Cole and Bill Andrews eased past Dave Beaumont, Margaret Abbott, Julie Beaumont and Terry Johnson 18 to 16.

The semi-finals on Sunday again produced games of outstanding quality with Graham Meany and his side flexing their collective muscle to defeat the Bill Andrews foursome 29 to ten, and Brad Johnson’s team battled against Alan Abbott’s side before taking the win by 15 to 14.

The final between Brad Johnson and his kith and kin combination and Graham Meany’s magnificent menagerie of meadow militia promised plenty and delivered in spades with the enthusiastic throng of spectators provided with a final for the ages. In one of the best games witnessed at the club in many years the eight participants all fulfilled their respective parts in this drama with a barrage of brilliant bowls ensuring a close and low-scoring finale to the championship. Following 20 exhausting ends of lawn bowls thrust and parry, the scores were locked together at 17 shots each. The final end proved to be an appropriate climatic conclusion to the encounter when Brad Johnson with his final bowl dislodging the jack from its precarious position to secure a two-shot advantage and with only one bowl remaining in the contest. However, Graham Meany, as he has done to many in the past, drew a magnificent backhand trailing bowl to take the end and the title by 18 shots to 17.

2020 Mixed Fours Champions (L-R): Allan Marr, Judy Pryor, Joan Scadden and Graham Meany

In a curious occurrence during the Mixed Fours Championship final, new member Anna, caused a stir when she invaded the green and brought an unscheduled pause to proceedings, much to the delight of the crowd and to a stirring chorus of ‘Go Anna!’

Brad Johnson escorts new member 'Anna' from the green

The Consistency Singles Championships will be finalised this week with the semi-finals between Dave Atkinson and Cliffe Vagg, and Jim Johnson and Ian Parker scheduled for Tuesday at 1pm and the final the following morning at 9am.

The Annual Presentation and Awards Night will be held on Thursday December 10 commencing at 6.30pm. Members, partners and families are encouraged to help celebrate the achievements of our club and its members during this unusual year of lawn bowls. Cost is $30 with bookings being taken at the cash box.

The final event of the year will be the Happy Ham Day on Sunday December 13. Again, nominations can be recorded at the cash box.

Men’s social bowls will continue on Wednesday (pairs) and Friday (triples) afternoons. All games commence at 1pm and nominations can be made by telephoning the Bowls Office on 6646 8669 prior to 11.30am on the intended day of play.

Wednesday November 25:

Winners: Mark Bilton and Bruce Angel

Runners Up: Chris Muldoon and John Deale

Encouragement: Mario Gryl and John McGovern

Friday November 27:

Winners: Steve Cassidy, Tom Cross and Col Lindsay

Runners Up: Jake McHutchison, Don Freeman and Bruce Angel

Encouragement: Keith Smith, Norm Greenup and Norm Anderson

—Don Freeman

SWIMMING

Grafton

GRAFTON Services Swim Club members came out of the woodwork last week, increasing numbers to those not seen in many years. Tyler Durrington even made an appearance and it was wonderful to see Wilson Burns, a long term member, make the trip from Iluka to be with us. Max Kroehnert, although not competing, joined us as well, along with the families of all members, keen to celebrate the festive season.

The business side of the night saw six finalists in two heats and seven in another.

For the 50m final we had three ladies and three men vying for the winning voucher. Tracey Hill, Sharon Welch and Natalie Durrington were up against Steve Donnelly, Tyler Durrington and Doug Ensbey.

The adrenaline certainly kicked in during this event and in an extremely close finish it was deemed that the results were Steve first, Natalie second and Doug third. However breaks of .78, .63 and .34 had been registered so first place was awarded to Tyler with Sharon second and Tracey third.

The 30m sprint final had seven finalists and they were father and son duo of Taj and Damien O’Mahony, Sharon Welch, Geoff Simkus, Toni Ensbey, David Moon and Tracey Hill. It is difficult to decide whether swimmers were very keen to win or just in a hurry to get the barbecue underway as another four disqualifications were recorded.

Toni was first across the line breaking her time by 1.85. David was second but busted by .61 and Geoff and Tracey also broke by the smallest of margins.

Sharon was eventually awarded the win along with the Stephen Donnelly Explosive Cup and Damien was placed second.

The last race for the night was the 30m B B &B. The six finalists lining up for this were David Moon, Tyler Durrington, Paul Smith, Jill Enks, Thomas Lancaster and Tracey Hill. Jill was first in the water and put on a very strong showing for the entire 30m, crossing the black line ahead of the field. However a .64 break was announced so Paul was handed the win with David second and Tracey third which was a great performance as Tracey had just competed in all three finals.

After the swim a very COVID conscience barbecue was held with a group of men doing the cooking and a band of ladies serving the food.

Wilson Burns received a surprise when President Steve awarded him a small plaque in honour of his 25 years as a member of the GDSC Swimming Club.

A very slim Santa made a brief appearance and brought with him a little gift for all the children who seemed happy to have long chats with him. All in all, a very enjoyable night was had by all.

—Toni Ensbey