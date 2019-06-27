ROUND WE GO: Yamba traffic lights back on agenda

DEFINING MOMENT: The first set of traffic lights in the Clarence Valley are ready to go.

DEFINING MOMENT: The first set of traffic lights in the Clarence Valley are ready to go. Kathryn Lewis

THE explosive notion of traffic lights at a prominent Yamba intersection clawed its way back onto the Clarence Valley Council agenda in bizarre circumstances.

During debate at Tuesday's meeting, Councillor Andrew Baker resurrected the proposition for traffic lights at the intersection of Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr.

Last year council rescinded a proposal to install traffic lights at the intersection after fierce public opposition. It instead opted for the installation of a "non-conforming roundabout” at a cost estimated at $500,000.

During debate on a report to council which recommended accepting a cost blowout above the $500,000 figure, Cr Baker put up a motion which surprised other councillors.

Cr Baker's motion accepted the cost increase, but also called for a report on the climate change effect of the pavement surface proposed for the roundabout against the effect of installing solar battery-powered traffic lights with mains power back-up.

He said his motion would provide a lesson for councillors on the costs of green measures.

It sparked a furious response from some councillors, who accused Cr Baker of attempting to bring traffic lights for the intersection onto the agenda through the "back door”.

Greens Cr Greg Clancy castigated the move in an unsuccessful point of order, calling on Mayor Jim Simmons to rule it out of order.

Cr Clancy called a dissent motion, which was beaten 5-4.

Cr Karen Toms said the motion asked the council to waste time and resources on a meaningless report since the council had voted against installing traffic lights at the intersection.

She said this motion was just Cr Baker "pushing the buttons” of other councillors.

During debate, Cr Peter Ellem said he doubted Cr Baker's climate change sincerity, accusing Cr Baker of making the motion to "rattle the cages” of other councillors and create angst among Yamba residents, who thought the traffic light issue had been beaten.

Cr Baker's response suggested there was an element of retaliation against measures including the "climate change emergency” resolution from council earlier this year.

He said the purpose of his motion was not to bring traffic lights back, but to ask councillors to consider the amount of climate change gases produced in the cement to build a roundabout, compared to coming from solar power traffic lights and consider the costs involved.

"The community need to know what their principles will cost and to decide if they're prepared to pay for the cost of those principles,” Cr Baker said.

His motion was carried 5-4.