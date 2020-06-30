Roundabout lane closure one of many traffic changes

A construction image of the roundabout at South Grafton. The area will have one lane closed this Thursday

TRAFFIC at the South Grafton entrance will be reduced to one lane this Thursday as part of roundabout constructions.

They are some of many changed traffic conditions this week on Big River Way at South Grafton as part of work to complete the new roundabout at the intersection of the Gwydir Highway (Charles Street).

To reduce impacts to motorists, kerb work will be carried out on the Charles Street approach to the new roundabout overnight on Thursday 2 July.

Work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am and traffic will be reduced to one lane, alternate flow.

In other work on the Pacific Highway, there will be four days of work on the Pacific Highway between Woodburn and Devils Pulpit to carry out earthwork, paving, drainage work, line marking, landscaping and to remove mulch from site. Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

There will be four nights and four days of work on the Pacific Highway between Devils Pulpit and Mororo from Monday to carry out line marking, asphalting and to install signage, drainage and wire rope barriers. Motorists can expect traffic control, lane closures and short stoppages at times while this work is carried out.

Also from Monday, there will be up to four days of work next to the Pacific Highway between Glenugie and Maclean to carry out landscape and signage maintenance, drainage work and vegetation clearing. Motorists can expect traffic control, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and short stoppages at times between 7am and 6pm

There will be up to five days of work on Big River Way at Glenugie to carry out line marking, landscaping and road maintenance, from Monday. Motorists can expect a lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h between 7am and 6pm.

Also on Wednesday there will be asphalting, signage installation, survey work and road maintenance on the Pacific Highway between Mororo and Chatsworth Island. Motorists can expect traffic control, lane closures and short stoppages of less than five minutes.

In changes to local roads there will be up to six days of work at the Iluka interchange, Iluka Road and Banana Road to undertake earthwork, paving and allow access to site Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Traffic control will be in place on Jubilee Street at Townsend and Cameron Street at Maclean for up to six days from Monday to allow access to site and to carry out earthwork, asphalting, line marking and install drainage. Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Traffic control will be in place on Bensons Lane at Tyndale to allow heavy vehicles to access site from Monday. Motorists can expect short stoppages at times.

Road maintenance and the removal of temporary signage will be carried out for five days from Monday along Coldstream and Bostock roads at Tucabia, Wooli and Firth Heinz roads at Pillar Valley, and Eight Mile Lane at Glenugie. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h between 7am and 6pm.