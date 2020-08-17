ROUNDABOUT RETURN: Grafton bridge project finished

LIVING in Grafton, the new bridge project manager Greg Nash has cast a more critical eye over the development of the bridge over the past five years.

But as he stood at the finished roundabout in South Grafton that marked the completion of bridge works for the project, he said the final result was much more than just the physical connection.

"It's been an exciting project because it reshapes Grafton," he said.

"It's reoriented the town back to the river, and we've opened up a lot more open space.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis speaks with Grafton Bridge project manager Greg Nash at the completed South Grafton roundabout which marks the completion of the Grafton Bridge project.

"It's not just a road project, it's about transport in Grafton and there's a lot more to come out of it."

Mr Nash said the project, which has included new roads, roundabouts, walkways and traffic changes, had created not only a safer connection for the people of Grafton but transformed the city.

The completed South Grafton roundabout marks the completion of the Grafton Bridge project.

"I love that I can move around Grafton a lot more freely," he said. "I can decide to go to a business in South Grafton and not have to think about how long it takes to come back - I can come straight back.

"It's turned the two sides of the city into one city."

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said it was fitting to mark the end of the project at the roundabout near Charles St where they had announced it in 2015.

"It is far to say the bridge promises went round in circles for a long time before the Nationals in Government committed to getting the $240 million job done," he said.

"We should congratulate not just contractors Fulton Hogan but all the local tradies and family firms that have contributed to this fabulous edifice."

Minor landscaping work will continue around the project area.