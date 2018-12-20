Roundabout to 'nowhere' opening not so useless

NEW INFRASTRUCTURE: The Iolanthe St roundabout on the southern approach to the new Grafton Bridge has opened, allowing improved access to about 12 small businesses.

THE MYSTERY around the opening of the roundabout on the southern approaches to the new Grafton bridge has proven to be not so mysterious.

The industrial site at the end of Iolanthe St has partially given way to a sparkling new roundabout, which, at first blush, appears to go nowhere.

That is until you spot signs advertising businesses in a smattering of small sheds in a mini industrial estate tucked away in the shadows of the railway line.

One of those businesses, Al's Mechanical and 4WD, has been operating from the site for the past three years.

"We think it's going to be better now," said owner Al Rowles who operates the business with son Jamie.

"It's going to be a lot more accessible for us now they've opened the roundabout."

Rather than complain about his lot, Mr Rowles said it was better to focus on the positives.

"The RMS has been really good," he said. "We had a word about the state of the road out the front here and within a few weeks they had built this bit of road here.

"Before, the road was mainly used by kids on skateboards and we had homeless people living in the building across the road."

Son Jamie said while they never totally lost access to their business, the opening of the roundabout was going to be a bonus.

"At one stage we had people coming through the back of Bridgestone (a neighbouring business fronting Iolanthe St) to get to here."

Jamie said the proximity of a large group of car-driving bridge workers had been good for business.

"We've done quite a bit of work for the bridge workers," he said.

"That's been good for us, but we know it will come to an end.

"We've heard plenty of talk about what's going to happen here once everything's done. We think it's going to be a pretty good spot."