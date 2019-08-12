Menu
Changed traffic conditions will be in place to allow for works at the intersection of Pound and Villiers St as part of the new Grafton bridge development.
Roundabout upgrade major step in bridge development

12th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
MOTORISTS will need to negotiate lane changes and traffic disruptions at one of Grafton's busiest bottlenecks to allow for improvements as part of the new Grafton bridge development.

Work to improve the Villiers St roundabout in Grafton has begun, marking another important step towards the opening of the new bridge.

The traffic arrangement for Stage 1 of the work (see map) will be put into place this week. Both stages 1 and 2 will prevent motorists being able to turn right from Pound St into Villiers St.

Transport for NSW Northern regional director Anna Andrews said the work at the intersection of Villiers and Pound streets would extend the life of the existing roundabout.

"In order to carry out the work safely and efficiently, this intersection will be reduced to one lane in either direction to maintain the large volume of traffic on Villiers St,” Ms Andrews said.

"Vegetation in the middle of the existing roundabout has been removed and temporary road pavement is being laid.

"The next step is for sections of the existing concrete roundabout to be removed and replaced, and the road pavement widened.

"The work to replace sections of the roundabout will then be carried out in stages.

"Some detours will be required for heavy and light vehicles while work is completed.”

Stage 1 starts this week, with residents and motorists to be informed before Stage 2 starts.

Local businesses, TAFE and Grafton Shoppingworld have been consulted about the need to carry out this roundabout upgrade.

Work is expected to take about eight weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Villiers St will become part of the Summerland Way when the new Grafton bridge opens to traffic.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and to follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

