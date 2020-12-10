ROUNDABOUT: Will Yamba’s traffic flow for Christmas?

YAMBA’S main entrance will have three roundabouts to help alleviate traffic congestion through the town.

The roundabout at Treelands Drive has already been completed, and work recently began on the next at Carrs Drive.

However, with the closure of Carrs Drive entrance, and associated works, there is currently only one lane open, and delays of up to 10 minutes are being experienced.

With the Christmas holiday period approaching, Clarence Valley Council has announced that it will stop work on the roundabout, and return the intersection to two way traffic to cater for the busier times.

A council spokeswoman said works would restart on January 11, and most of the activity will take place away from the traffic flow on Yamba Rd allowing two way traffic to continue.

“We‘re aiming for the Carrs Drive roundabout to be open on Schedule in March,” she said.

Currently access to Carrs Drive, O’Gradys Lane, Miles St and Sullivans Rd is via Norfolk Rd and Harold Tory Drive.

Carrs Drive will be reopened with the two lane access over the Christmas/New Year period.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Mayor Jim Simmons stand at the Shores Drive intersection where a new roundabout will be built from a grant entirely funded by state and federal government.

The third roundabout at Shores Drive is expected to begin construction in early 2021.

During Stage 1 access to Shores Drive from Yamba Rd will be temporarily closed from January 11, 2021 and will be in place for about 10 weeks.

Road users will be diverted via Treelands Drive, Gumnut Rd and The Halyard with detour signs in place.

Yamba Rd will remain two way during construction.