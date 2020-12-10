Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Roundabout work on Treelands Drive, Yamba.
Roundabout work on Treelands Drive, Yamba.
News

ROUNDABOUT: Will Yamba’s traffic flow for Christmas?

Adam Hourigan
10th Dec 2020 10:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

YAMBA’S main entrance will have three roundabouts to help alleviate traffic congestion through the town.

The roundabout at Treelands Drive has already been completed, and work recently began on the next at Carrs Drive.

However, with the closure of Carrs Drive entrance, and associated works, there is currently only one lane open, and delays of up to 10 minutes are being experienced.

>>> RELATED: Yamba’s traffic lights saga

With the Christmas holiday period approaching, Clarence Valley Council has announced that it will stop work on the roundabout, and return the intersection to two way traffic to cater for the busier times.

A council spokeswoman said works would restart on January 11, and most of the activity will take place away from the traffic flow on Yamba Rd allowing two way traffic to continue.

“We‘re aiming for the Carrs Drive roundabout to be open on Schedule in March,” she said.

Currently access to Carrs Drive, O’Gradys Lane, Miles St and Sullivans Rd is via Norfolk Rd and Harold Tory Drive.

Carrs Drive will be reopened with the two lane access over the Christmas/New Year period.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Mayor Jim Simmons stand at the Shores Drive intersection where a new roundabout will be built from a grant entirely funded by state and federal government.
Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Mayor Jim Simmons stand at the Shores Drive intersection where a new roundabout will be built from a grant entirely funded by state and federal government.

The third roundabout at Shores Drive is expected to begin construction in early 2021.

During Stage 1 access to Shores Drive from Yamba Rd will be temporarily closed from January 11, 2021 and will be in place for about 10 weeks.

>>> RELATED: Buy two, get one free roundabout in Yamba

Road users will be diverted via Treelands Drive, Gumnut Rd and The Halyard with detour signs in place.

Yamba Rd will remain two way during construction.

clarence valley council coastal views yamba yamba road yamba roundabouts
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOOK INSIDE: $1m Coffs mansions on the market

        Premium Content LOOK INSIDE: $1m Coffs mansions on the market

        Property See the luxury properties putting beachside living to shame

        Man jailed for attempting to groom girl over Snapchat

        Premium Content Man jailed for attempting to groom girl over Snapchat

        Crime A Yamba man has faced court for trying to solicit a girl for sex, offering her $100...

        Daily Catch-up: December 10, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: December 10, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        Mosque attacks ‘couldn’t be stopped’: report

        Mosque attacks ‘couldn’t be stopped’: report

        Crime Christchurch mosque terror attacks could not have been stopped, royal commission...