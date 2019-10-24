Rowdy party cuts short indigenous policing conference

A conference on indigenous policing at Goulburn Police Academy had to be cut short this week after serving officers held a rowdy drunken party on the grounds on Wednesday night.

There is a strict no-alcohol policy in the accommodation quarters on the academy grounds, where trainees also stay. The officers are expected to be disciplined.

The last session of the conference, scheduled for Thursday morning, was cancelled by academy boss Superintendent Rod Smith after he became aware of the rule breach.

Goulburn Police Academy boss Superintendent Rod Smith. Picture: Craig Greenhill

"The NSW Police Force is aware of an incident on the night of October 23 during a conference which was taking place at the NSW Police Force Academy,'' police said in a statement.

On Wednesday night a group of attendees went into Goulburn after a day of workshops and had dinner at a local club before returning to accommodation at the academy and continued drinking.

Security had to be called because of the loud music being played and reports bottles were being thrown into a courtyard.

The group was made up of both sworn NSW officers and invited civilians.

"Following a dinner, some minor misconduct was observed by a small number of attendees. As a result of this behaviour, the final session of the conference was cancelled Thursday morning," police said.

The Telegraph also understands there was a small amount of property damage involving a sign.

Police said there was no suggestion of anyone being hurt or aggressive in any way, it was simply rowdy behaviour.

Goulburn Police Academy has a strict no-alcohol policy.

An investigation was under way, and those involved would probably be counselled about their involvement in the incident.

On the NSW police website the The Aboriginal Employees Network is described as an organisation to provide a support structure through regular meetings and forums to inspire, encourage and empower Aboriginal employees to address issues that affect them in their job.

"The network comprises of four region Aboriginal Employees Networks. Region-based meetings are held twice a year and there is a biennial conference for all Aboriginal employees,'' the site says.