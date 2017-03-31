26°
Rowers says better safe than sorry with their boats

Tim Howard
| 31st Mar 2017 5:01 PM
Grafton Rowing Club treasurer Don Noble keeps his eye on the club's boats, which will spend the next couple of days in the park.
Grafton Rowing Club treasurer Don Noble keeps his eye on the club's boats, which will spend the next couple of days in the park.

AFTER last week's flooding almost caught them short Grafton Rowing Club took no chances when the remnants of Cyclone Debbie began dumping on the Clarence.

"Last Tuesday we had water up to our armpits and we were getting boats out of the shed," said club president Michael Collins. "We didn't want to go through that again."

The club monitored the river level at Tabulam, deciding a rise there would be the trigger to get the boats out of the shed and into Memorial Park.

On Thursday the club's phone tree sprang into action as flood water surged downstream.

"We weren't sure it was totally necessary, but we decided it was better to be safe and sorry.

With some of the club's bigger boats valued at more than $40,000, Mr Collins said it is simply too risky leaving them in the shed.

"We've got to the stage where we can get them out in a couple of hours or less," he said.

"We started at 4pm yesterday and just before 6pm we had them all on the bank.

"We'll leave them out for a couple of days just to see what happens."

Club treasurer Don Noble works nearby and was keeping an eye on the boats as the wind began to gust.

"I hope we have enought tie-downs for them all," he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner
