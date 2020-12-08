ROWING: Full results from the Grafton Rowing Club Regatta

GRAFTON Rowing Club held its annual regatta over the weekend, where more than 100 competitors took to the water in 34 events on the Clarence River.

The club worked hard to host its major event during the COVID-19 pandemic, with clubs coming from as far as Brisbane, Port Macquarie and Murwillumbah, as well as across the Clarence Valley and Northern Rivers.

With 114 competitors racing in 34 events, a full list of results from the event are available here.