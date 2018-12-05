Rowing schools flock to Clarence for glory

DETERMINED: Brisbane Grammar will again be one of the favourites to take out the Championship Schoolboy Under 17 Eight event during the Head of the Clarence River Regatta at Grafton this weekend.

DETERMINED: Brisbane Grammar will again be one of the favourites to take out the Championship Schoolboy Under 17 Eight event during the Head of the Clarence River Regatta at Grafton this weekend. The Daily E

ROWING: Grafton Rowing Club is gearing up for its biggest weekend of the year, with the annual Head of the Clarence rowing regatta taking over the river on Saturday.

The annual schools showdown draws the best rowing schools from across the country to the Clarence Valley and they battle it out to determine who is the best behind the oars.

The regatta has quickly become one of the biggest events on the Rowing NSW calendar outside of the Sydney metropolitan area with almost 300 athletes registering to compete on the Clarence.

Many will be hoping for a better showing than last year, after a freak hail storm ruled the rowers off the water midway through the competition.

The regatta field is bigger than last year and includes several entries from Grafton High School, South Grafton High School and Maclean High School.

Maclean champion Lachaln Maxwell, who is coached by Lower Clarence rowing champion Harold Kratz, will again lead the charge for the local contingent when he contests the blue ribbon event, the Championship Schoolboy Under 17 Single Scull.

The Head of the Clarence River regatta will also act as the opening event to the Weekend of Rowing on the Clarence, with the Grafton club holding its annual regatta on Sunday

Most clubs attending Saturday's Head of the Clarence River Regatta have chosen to stay on for the Grafton Rowing Club Regatta.

Also competing will be the state's many Masters Rowers.

Junior competitors and masters race a distance of one kilometre, and rowers from the under 17 and open divisions compete over two kilometres.

The regatta is a great boost to the Clarence Valley economy, and the club thanked the local businesses sponsoring races on the day.