ROWING STRONG: Valley kids building bright future

STRONG: The successful Maclean High School rowing team with coaches Candice Jagoe and Clare Millist during the NSW CHS state rowing championships. RIGHT: The Grafton High championship schoolgirl fours team won the silver medal.

ROWING: If rowing is on the rebuild in Clarence Valley schools, then the foundations have certainly been laid after this week's NSW Combined High Schools state titles on the Clarence River.

Each rower in Maclean High's 14-person team managed to come away with a medal, while the combined efforts of South Grafton High and Grafton High did not go unnoticed by officials.

Grafton High's best finish came in the women's championship coxed quad scull, where the team of Kate Smith, Katelyn Philp, Jordan Folley, Bethany Van Haren and cox Molly Dungey took out the silver medal behind the strong Sydney Girls High School.

Michael Luxton also finished with an individual silver medal after he finished second in the under-16 single scull.

South Grafton had one gold medal winner in the championships, Isaac Barker taking out the under-15 single scull.

But it was Maclean High's Lachlan Maxwell who proved the man of the hour, finishing the championships with a gold in the under-17 single scull as well as silver with Andre Kendall in the U17 double scull.

Maclean High rowing coach Candice Jagoe said it was a proud moment for the school to see their rowing contingent take it to the best in NSW.

"We are very proud. They worked hard and they were consistent in their efforts, and as a team there is just so much sportsmanship, they are very supportive of each other,” she said.

It was not just a school effort for the Maclean High team, with Lower Clarence Rowing Club members also coming on board to help the squad.

Lower Clarence rowing legend Harold Kratz, 93, as well as Clare Millist and Kylie Duff have put in countless hours to help the team achieve success.

"The students train an average of three times a week on the water, and then a further three sessions off water,” Jagoe said.

"Most of that is outside of school hours, either after school or early mornings. It is a huge commitment and it takes a lot of volunteer effort.”

While she praised Maxwell for his tenacity on the water and humility off it, Jagoe said he was not alone in his efforts.

"I am really proud of everyone. This is the nicest and most supportive group of kids you will ever meet,” she said.

And while the Clarence contingent might have been small this year, Jagoe suggested schools across the state should be wary of a resurgence in coming years.

"I know Colin Lang and Adam Dewberry are doing great things with the Grafton and South Grafton students,” she said. "We are all working on getting rowing back up there in the Clarence Valley.

"We are definitely building towards the future.”