Lady Aurelia flops at Ascot

LADY Aurelia's hopes of contesting The Everest at Randwick in October hang in the balance after the star US mare's King's Stand Stakes flop.

Heavily backed, the gun sprinter wilted badly over the final 200m to finish a distant seventh behind Godolphin's Blue Point.

Trainer Wesley Ward was mystified by the failure as the mare chased a third victory at the Royal meeting - and second straight in the King's Stand.

"She trained beautifully coming into the race. She is older and seasoned so I just don't know," Ward said.

"She gave us some great moments. We will get back to the barn and see if she is all right. She looked like she came back good and sound. We will scope her and see what that gives us."

Jockey John Velazquez also struggled to shed light on the performance.

Blue Point took out the King’s Stand Stakes at Ascot.

"We broke really well but when I asked her quicken she stayed really flat today. She didn't have the kick that she normally does," he said.

"She seemed to handle the ground well - she just didn't fire."

Since scorching to victory here last year and almost breaking Miss Andretti's track record, Lady Aurelia has suffered four successive defeats.

The race was a second major summer triumph for Charlie Appleby, fresh from Derby success with Masar.

Blue Point underperformed in the Group 1 Chairman's Sprint Prize in Hong Kong in April in a troubling display.

"I have always thought a lot of this horse and he ran really well (third) in the Commonwealth Cup last year," Appleby said.

"For whatever reason, he brings his A game here. I was delighted with him at the start of the year in Dubai and while things didn't materialise on Dubai World Cup night, we went on to learn a lot in Hong Kong and taught us a few matters.

Racegoers watch the King's Stand Stakes at Ascot.

"The horse had a torrid time on his way back from Hong Kong, but we gave him a nice break after that and I'm delighted with him.

"To have a Derby winner and then have a winner at Royal Ascot is great and coming into today, I don't think I could have had Blue Point in any better nick."

Blue Point beat Battaash and Mabs Cross.

IT was the race Winx would have contested - and probably won - as an odd-on favourite.

And the triumph of Accidental Agent did nothing to disprove the theory Australia's wonder horse would have triumphed in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes (1600m).

A 33-1 bolter, Accidental Agent upstaged a host of Cox Plate invitees contemplating a shot at Winx's throne - and he did so as the longest-priced winner of the royal meeting's richest race.

Royal Ascot officials did everything they could to lure Winx north in what would have been promotional paydirt.

Lady Aurelia finished seventh at Ascot.

But connections have prioritised a fourth Cox Plate assault - a plan which seems more likely than ever to succeed given the performances of Moonee Valley Racing Club invitees.

Trained by Eve Johnson Houghton and bred and owned by her mother Gaie, Accidental Agent left Yoshida (fifth), Recoletos (seventh) and Benbatl (10th) in his wake.

A local bookmaker said Winx would have been an even money chance in the Queen Anne. Hypothetical but extremely generous.

A year after being sidelined with a fractured collarbone, Frankie Dettori took riding honours with a treble.

Boosting his tally of Royal scalps to 59 - the most of any contemporary jockey - Dettori won the Group 2 Coventry Stakes (1200m) on Calyx, the Listed Wolferton Stakes (1900m) on Monarchs Glen and the Group 1 St James's Palace Stakes (1500m) on Without Parole.

Both Monarchs Glen and Without Parole are by super sire Frankel.

All three were trained by John Godsen, who predicts a huge future for unbeaten Without Parole.