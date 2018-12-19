Hospital bans birth pictures

QUEENSLAND'S largest hospital has banned excited expectant parents from taking professional photos of the arrival of their babies.

The Courier-Mail can reveal that many mothers and photographers have been told by the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital they will not be allowed to have a photographer present during the birth of their child.

A petition started by a prominent Brisbane photographer asking the hospital to relax its rules has garnered more than 6000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

Birth photographer Michelle Palasia said she started the petition after families were banned by the hospital from having a photographer document their journey.

Baby love, mum Melanie Bartrim looking relieved after the water birth of baby Ashlyn, 2016. Picture: Minna Burgess Photography

Ms Palasia said she was told by a midwife that the ban meant photos could be taken only before and after the birth, not during, and that it extended to dads and family members with their iPhones.

But the hospital has denied that it will stop families taking their own photos.

Professional birth photography has become increasingly popular of recent years with families desperate to capture their special moments.

"I know that a documented birth story can act as a crucial therapeutic tool for post-partum families," Ms Palasia said.

"It pieces together moments that are forgotten. Moments that are hazy. Moments that don't make sense.

"To strip families of this powerful tool and leave them with an incomplete story is reprehensible."

Photographer Stefanie Plum said having a birth photographer gives parents the opportunity to remember moments of the birth that may otherwise be forgotten. Peta Dempster and Dan Sutherland welcomed their baby Mason in 2017. Picture: Stefanie Plum Photography

RBWH executive director Amanda Dines said the policy was long standing, despite the fact the photographers said they have "thousands" of images of "during birth" photos taken previously at the hospital.

"There has been no change in photography processes at RBWH, and mums and dads are more than welcome to take personal photos of their baby's journey into the world," she said.

"Professional photography and digital recording of births before and after delivery are supported, provided they do not interfere with the important role of our clinical staff in ensuring both mother and baby are safe."

Before and after the birth means no photos of the baby coming out or the cord being cut.

Ms Dines said the rule was due to safety concerns.

"Complications are rare, but can arise very quickly during a birth, so it's crucial our team can perform their duties with the utmost care and attention, with no other distraction, so they can continue to provide focused care," she said.

Award-winning photographer and owner of Brisbane Birth Photography, Selena Rollason, said she had been working at RBWH for years and about three months ago was the first time she had a client who was told by the hospital she would not be allowed to have photos taken.

"That particular client gave birth a few weeks ago and wasn't able to have it documented," she said.

Birth Photography by Jes Jackson at Ittybitty Photography Hobart.

"I and other colleagues have tried meeting with the hospital to work out a solution that works for everyone but that has stalled. They just won't come to the party and meet with us.

"It is yet another way that rights are being taken from women and their families wanting to positively remember the day their baby is born."

Clinical peri-natal psychologist Dr Erin Bowe said she supported the petition because she saw first hand how important birth photos could be for clients recovering from trauma.

"As a clinical peri-natal psychologist I cannot stress enough how important it is for couples experiencing grief, trauma and dissociation or memory loss to have access to documentation," she said.

Birth Photography of Nathan Macdonald. Picture: Jes Jackson at Ittybitty Photography Hobart.

"I personally birthed a five-kilo baby with severe shoulder dystocia. Being able to review the photos from the birth helped tremendously with processing what happened and why in those intense three minutes."

Ms Rollason said she had also spoken to another woman who decided to have her child at the Mater hospital instead when she was told of the photo ban.

Brisbane mum and former midwife Samantha McGrath used a birth photographer and said if she was banned by a hospital she would go elsewhere.

"Giving birth is my greatest achievement … it was so powerful and emotional to me and I wanted to be able to capture the memories to keep forever," she said.

"I wanted our first moments together, that moment I brought my baby up onto my chest and held her, our first moment as a family to be captured for my partner and I took look back on, but also for my baby to look back on when she is older, and finally to show our closest family and friends who were not in the room to witness it.

"Those photos are priceless to me and one of the best decisions I've made for myself."