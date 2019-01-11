Hundreds struck with cruise ship gastro

MORE than 270 passengers on board Royal Caribbean's Oasis Of The Seas have been hit with a highly contagious bout of norovirus since Sunday.

Following the spread of the bug, the ship, which is currently docked in Jamaica, will now return to port early.

The outbreak hit Oasis Of The Seas, which is one of the largest ships in the world, as it came into dock in Jamaica on Wednesday according to Florida Today.

Some 9000 passengers and crew are currently on board and the cruise line has confirmed that 277 people have been affected.

A spokesman from Royal Caribbean told Sun Online Travel: "Oasis Of The Seas will return to Port Canaveral a day early after an episode of gastrointestinal illness.

"A total of 277 guests and crew members have been affected since the ship departed on January 6 - about 3.3 per cent of the people aboard the ship.

"All of the ship's guests will receive full refunds of their cruise fare paid.

"We think the right thing to do is to get everyone home early rather than have guests worry about their health. Returning on Saturday also gives us more time to completely clean and sanitise the ship before her next sailing.

"Our guests sail with us to have great holidays, and we are sorry this cruise fell short."

A representative for the cruise line told Florida Today that those on board were being treated for the illness by the ship's medical team.

While an official quarantine hasn't been confirmed, passengers have taken to social media to complain that they're weren't allowed to disembark for shore excursions.

A user who goes by AstroDK wrote: "Oasis Of The Seas has level 3 outbreak of GI on-board.

"Jamaican min of health personnel established that no one is allowed to disembark.

"They were forcing the issue over four hours, inconveniencing drivers, tour operators and port personnel. Disney and OA was sharing port today."

Alan Thomas, one of the passengers, tweeted that they have been cleaning and disinfecting and that there had been "instances of guest vomiting in public spaces".

He also said that the main dining room, nightclub, public rest rooms and part of floor 14 are under quarantine.

In addition, passengers have been issued advice regarding hygiene on board to prevent the spread of the virus.

The cause of the outbreak has not been confirmed.

Norovirus is one of the most common stomach bugs in the UK.

It clears itself up in a few days but it is very contagious and can be spread by contact with someone who's infected.

Symptoms include a sudden sick feeling, projectile vomiting and watery diarrhoea.

It's not the first time that a Royal Caribbean ship has been affected by Norovirus.

In 2017, over 300 passengers were struck with the bug while travelling on board the Independence Of The Seas.

There were reportedly four-hour queues to see the doctor.

