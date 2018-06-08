Royal experience a plus for new matron

DRESSED in pink, Bernadette Bassett remembers most details of what happened when her name was called on stage at Market Square 35 years ago.

She didn't move.

"I was glued to the seat, I knew I had to but I just couldn't get up and they're all telling me to go,” she laughed.

Ms Bassett nee McKenna was the 1983 Jacaranda Queen, and after being involved with the festival all her life, she has been named Matron of Honour for this year's festival.

"It was something I always wanted to do, I remember telling my matron I wanted to be just as wonderful as her one day,” she said.

"I've always been involved in Jacaranda. When I was young my mother took us to everything, and obviously I took all the kids as well.”

Ms McKenna said she remembered the hectic schedule of her week as queen, and said her experience would be something she wanted to help out the current candidates.

"My year we had 67 functions, and to see all those things, I didn't know a lot of them were here and linked to the festival,” she said.

"I just want to give something back, and I think my job is to provide that support.”

Ms Bassett met the five candidates at a meet and greet on Sunday and said they were a beautiful young group of women.

"They've already added me on a Facebook chat,” she laughed. "They're so enthusiastic - it sings all the time with them all swapping ideas.”