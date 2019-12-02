Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Royal expert denies vicious Queen rumour

by Stephanie Bedo
2nd Dec 2019 2:33 PM

 

A royal expert has ruled out rumours the Queen is dead.

Charlie Proctor, editor-in-chief at Royal Central, took to Twitter to respond to the rumours.

The rumours appear to have started from a WhatsApp account and quickly spread on social media.

The leaked group chat claimed Queen Elizabeth II had died of a heart attack.

"I see we have reached that time of year where I have to dispel rumours of HM's passing," Mr Proctor wrote.

"The Queen is not dead. She is alive & well and is very much looking forward to hosting President Trump and other world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for the NATO reception."

It's not the first time there have been rumours of the Queen's death.

In January another online rumour claimed the Queen was going to die but she was then seen attending church, dismissing any claims.

Shortly after the latest rumour was posted, the Queen began trending on Twitter in the UK, with 135,000 tweets posted in the space of an hour of the group chat being leaked.

At the age of 93, Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch.

The Prince of Wales will become King following the Queen's death and will address the nation the evening of her passing.

The Duchess of Cornwall will become Queen Camilla.

If Prince Charles chooses to keep his own name - royals can choose another upon ascending to the throne - he will be known as King Charles III.

It is believed that Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, will then become the Prince of Wales.

Last month The Sun reported there is renewed talk behind palace walls the Queen will retire in 18 months when she turns 95, the age at which Prince Philip withdrew from public life.

Gradually, while still being very hands-on, the Queen has cut down the amount of investitures she does, spending longer weekends at Windsor and reducing her public duties.

In 2018 she completed 283 engagements, down from 332 in 2016, while Charles undertook 507. Charles has stepped up, the king in all but name.

A well-placed royal source said: "Planning for Charles to become king has been going on for some time. A transition is plainly already under way. Her Majesty is in her 90s and can understandably only do so much."

More Stories

Show More
prince andrew queen elizabeth ii queen's death royal family rumours the queen

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PLEASE EXPLAIN: Council questioned over vested interests

        premium_icon PLEASE EXPLAIN: Council questioned over vested interests

        Council News The information commissioner has taken note of councils decision to keep their interest disclosures in house

        POWER 30: Clarence Valley's most influential people #30-27

        premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's most influential people #30-27

        News The countdown has begun, meet the first four people to kick off the 2019 Clarence...

        ‘LISTEN AND ACT’: Activist calls on PM to visit Nymboida

        premium_icon ‘LISTEN AND ACT’: Activist calls on PM to visit Nymboida

        Environment ‘Speak with the firefighters who did everything they could’

        Dam level, river flows hit new low

        premium_icon Dam level, river flows hit new low

        Environment Council prepares to introduce restrictions as water supplies shrink