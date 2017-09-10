Royal finish for high-flying Jets in Under-16s decider

POWER MOVES: Sailors captain Elliott Speed tries to get a pass away despite extra attention from Royals Jets defender Rhys Cropper in the Grafton Hockey Association Under-16 grand final.

HOCKEY: The drought has been broken.

After eight years without an Under-16s crown, Royals Jets has lifted its club to glory in a fitting display of power and determination.

Jets displayed a precision passing game which was too much to overcome for their Sailors opposition, with the green army running out the victors 5-1 in front of a healthy crowd on the hill.

The goal scoring was shared amongst the Royals' front line with Jack Hancock claiming two goals while Rhys Cropper, Elle Munro and Jake Lambeth all shared one goal a piece.

For coach Nick Weller, who played in the last Under-16s grand final that Royals won, the glory was months in the making.

"Everyone is pretty stoked right now; it was good to finally break those shackles after being runners-up the past couple of years,” he said. "These kids definitely deserve this victory. They have put in so much time and effort this season working toward this goal.”

Leading into the final the match was thought to be anyone's game but after 10 minutes Royals Jets put that notion to bed.

"Those opening stages were close but once we clicked with our passing it was all Royals,” Weller said.

"We played well, we all linked well and we were just passing the ball around them. Mind you, they made a massive comeback in the semi-final so I was never truly settled until the final siren went.

"All credit to Sailors; they brought the fight to us.”