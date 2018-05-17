Royal inspiration on the cards at Grafton Wedding Expo

Grafton Wedding Expo organiser Carol Davies (centre) and Harvey's Jewellers Kaycee Jones and Alison Terranova get a close look at one of Harvey's wedding rings which they will be showing off at the expo.

DO you think the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have an impact on next weekend's Grafton Wedding Expo?

"I do," event organiser Susie Roberts said.

With the biggest wedding of the year shaping up to take place a week before the expo, Ms Roberts said it was inevitable that local couples would look to be inspired by the opulent nuptials.

"I think every time there's a royal wedding or a major wedding, all of those bridal trends flow through, though it might take a little while before they become available to general public," she said.

"There will be dresses inspired by what Meghan will wear, and we'll see cakes inspired by the wedding and bridal bouquets as well, and we'll probably see pageboys and ring bearers and little flower girls inspired by the wedding too."

Ms Roberts said closer to home, the marriage industry has embraced last year's same-sex marriage plebiscite.

"I think that whilst nobody is specifically there for same-sex marriage I think certainly the celebrants there are same sex marriage savvy, some places might advertise being same-sex friendly, but I think the wedding industry really embraced it," she said.

The 2018 Grafton Wedding Expo is on Sunday, May 27 at The Barn, Grafton Showgrounds, 10am-2pm.