ROYAL RESILIENCE: Pioneer Pat celebrates 40 years for club

Former Royals Hockey Club president Pat Connelly poses with some of his prized memorabilia as the club celebrates 40 years today. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

Former Royals Hockey Club president Pat Connelly poses with some of his prized memorabilia as the club celebrates 40 years today. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

ROYALS Hockey Club celebrates 40 years today as the fighting Irish look forward to another year of all-inclusive excellence.

The name may suggest otherwise, but as a founding member of Royals, Pat Connelly had one thing in mind when creating the club — opportunity for all.

“We first decided to break away because clubs like Jacaranda Hockey Club were only interested in having one top team,” Connelly said.

“We didn’t appreciate that approach. There were all these other guys wanting to play that couldn’t. They weren’t all hockey players but that didn’t matter; whoever was interested was welcome.”

The inaugural Royals Hockey A Grade men's team in 1981. Back: Chris Lamont, Graeme Gill, Pat Connelly, Pat Smyth, Bruce Zietsch. Front: Noel Smith, Scott Thompson, Geoff Osborne, Ken Law and Phillip Goodwin.

Royals’ approach paid off, as the club has now long outlasted Jacaranda Hockey Club.

Connelly hosted the inaugural meeting on February 27, 1980 at his apartment on the river in Grafton.

“That first meeting we just got together as a group and we said ‘as long as your attitude was right, we were happy to have you’,” he said.

“There were about 13 of us and that’s how it all started. It really grew from nothing. Our attitude was that ‘you could be the best in Australia, but when you come to your club you’re at the same level as everyone else.’

“The superstars were welcome, but they were held no higher than anyone else. You make a mistake, you say ‘good on you mate, just keep on trying’.”

The inaugural Royals Hockey Club men's B Grade side in 1981.

What Connelly and the 12 other members created that day has gone on to become one of the most successful clubs in the Grafton Hockey Association’s rich history.

“Forty years is a long time to keep a club going and it’s as strong as ever at the moment,” Connelly said.

“Robert Blanchard and I are probably the only two representatives from that first meeting that are still here.”

Along with the all-inclusive approach, Connelly said Royals had always looked to foster its juniors and give them any opportunity to improve.

“We always like to give the smaller kids a shot in the top grades,” he said.

“Sometimes we had kids who couldn’t afford the fees but we’d always try to find a way to get them out there.

“Some of the kids I played with in the beginning are 30 or 40 now and they’re bringing their kids through to the sport.”

Action from the Far North Coast Reserve Grade match between Clocktower Hotel Royals and Village Green Hotel City Bears at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex on Sunday, 15th May, 2017.

While Royals aren’t the oldest club in the region, Connelly said they have always enjoyed healthy competition with rival sides and even played a part in the inception of a juggernaut.

“Sailors were around back then but City Bears hadn’t come into the picture yet. Some of the old Royals’ players left to make Bears and that was good for the competition,” he said.

“Sailors were around back in the ’40s. Then Royals came and Barbarians as well as Avros, who were pretty strong, but they’ve died off.”

Royals have always looked to promote their juniors but Connelly is also proud of a women’s movement gaining momentum.

“We’ve always been strong in our junior ranks and we’ve got the ladies now. They joined us officially back in 2013 after some loose ­affiliations over the years,” he said.

“They’ve got about six teams now so we’re very strong across all levels.”

Connelly spoke of a number of prominent players that have donned the emerald green over the years.

“We’ve always had plenty of young representatives for state and country. A number of the most recent crop of NSW juniors are from Royals,” he said.

“Peter Kelly was a Royals junior and he spent time playing in European leagues overseas. Others like Matt Lobsey have represented Australia in masters teams as well, so there’s an abundance of talent.

“You take pride in that when you see those players going on to achieve great things.”

At the age of 79, most people would have hung up the boots years ago but time hasn't stopped Connelly from playing the sport he so dearly loves.

“I’m still playing and I’m 80 this year,” he said.

Former Royals Hockey Club president Pat Connelly poses with some of his prized memorabilia as the club celebrate 40 years on February 27, 2020.

“I need a few substitutions during these days. I’d love to be able run the whole game, but I’ve slowed down now.

“I think it’s time to give the younger guys a chance. That’s my excuse anyway.”

On top of being a founding member of the club, Connelly has also contributed a great deal to Grafton hockey as a whole, including playing a hand in the introduction of synthetic pitches.

“We never had one before and the council were considering building one. Kerry Wilsmore was pushing for a long while to get one here. They used to all be grass,” he said.

But Connelly and his fellow hockey members had to put in more than just their two cents.

“The council decided it was time to upgrade the fields, but they told us we needed to put in over $100,000 between us. Myself, Barry Livermore, Mark Hervey and others had to put in $30,000 each,” he said.

“We thought ‘oh you’re mad,’ but eventually we got the money together through fundraising in 1987 and the first of the synthetics was built.

“We even raffled a car that took a year for us to sell enough tickets. The car was the model from the year before by then but the winner didn’t mind. It was a huge effort but in the end we got there and I think that’s played a big part in how strong GHA is now.”

With 40 strong years behind it, Connelly said the club was in safe hands for a strong future ahead.

“We’ve got a good committee and good people keeping it going. Members like Liz Weller have been really good at keeping the club going strong,” he said.

“The whole committee are doing a great job. I can see us being around for a long, long time.”

ROYALS’ CLUB PREMIERSHIPS