ROYAL REVIEW: Our experts cast eye over wedding

Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex and Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018. The couple have been bestowed the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex on them by the British monarch. Photo by Neil Hall / ABACAPRESS.COM.

Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex and Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018. The couple have been bestowed the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex on them by the British monarch. Photo by Neil Hall / ABACAPRESS.COM. Pool/ABACA

EVERY bride's wedding dress is the centrepiece of her big day, and for local wedding dressmaker Leah Stevenson, she said there is a few nerves while working on a dress.

"Yes I do feel it. There is a lot of pressure to get things right for one of the most important days in someones life," she said.

So how would she feel about working on the royal wedding dress?

"I cannot imagine how I would feel if by some miracle I got to design and make a celebrity gown," she said.

"Excited and totally terrified all rolled into one."

LOOK: Our local wedding experts give their ultimate guide to creating your perfect wedding day in the Clarence

Ms Stevenson said Meghan Markle's Givenchy wedding dress was not what she was expecting, but said it had a classic and elegant look.

"The Bateau neckline, three-quarter sleeves and gentle fit and flare style added modern touches to the gown," she said.

"Personally, I felt that a more fitted bodice would be more flattering on Meghan and a lot of comments made online have been along the lines of 'boring' but everyone has their own taste."

Ms Stevenson said the stunning 5m long veil with the lace edge made the gown look a little more bridal.

Meanwhile marriage celebrant Susie Roberts said the wedding lived up to all expectations.

"The bride's arrival, wow. That fabulous shot of the train being held up by the two young lads and all of the little ones being managed by their mums was fabulous," she said.

With social media talk revolving around the Reverend bishop Michael Curry's speech, Ms Roberts said his words were unforgettable.

"I loved his passionate sermon that invited us to harness the power and fire of love. He was given an allotted time to speak, and he used each second in a dramatic and unforgettable speech," she said.

Ms Roberts said she enjoyed the looks of love exchanged between the couple during the ceremony.

"I loved how the couple stole glances at each other, held hands throughout the sermon and just looked wonderfully happy as they said their vows, and exchanged rings - their love was so evident," she said.

"The carriage ride with all of the grey horses, and Harry's military connections was the icing on the cake.

"Here's cheers to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."