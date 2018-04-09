ROYAL RUMBLE: Grafton speedster finishes first at home

PROUD PODIUM: Dale Corbett stands atop the podium after taking out the V8 Dirt Modifieds Rumble at the final meeting of the season for the Hessions Auto Parts Grafton Speedway. Lee Gorton finished second while Grafton's Andrew Firth was third.

SPEEDWAY: Grafton V8 speedster Dale Corbett recorded an impressive win in the 25-lap V8 Dirt Modified Rumble at the final meeting of the season at Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway Good Friday night.

Corbett was followed to the chequered flag by runner-up Lee Gorton and fellow local star Andrew Firth, who filled third placing.

Gorton recorded the fastest time of the race with a 14.880-second lap and a speed of 96.774 km/h at mid-distance.

He also took full advantage of his pole position starting spot in the field and raced to an immediate lead. But he held down the front running only momentarily as Corbett charged underneath Firth and then Gorton to take over the lead.

Chris Polsen, who ultimately finished fourth, also was on the move. Nick Knott was another who charged into contention, setting up the pattern of the race.

However, the race ended abruptly for Knott, who hit the safety fence and was out of the event on lap 15.

SMOKIN': Yandina's Glenn Sturrock took out the demo derby at Grafton Speedway's Good Friday race night. Tony Powell

Another driver who suffered the same fate three laps later was Sydney's David Hopping, who recently made a comeback to V8 Dirt Modified racing after time on the sidelines.

His night was tough going after making the long trek from down south. He slammed the wall during the main event and quit the race after 18 laps.

Despite the yellow lights, Corbett always had command of the race. Gorton was challenged by Firth in a battle for second position that went right to the chequered flag. Gorton maintained his second position, while Firth was a fast-finishing third.

Another highlight of the program was the bash and crash demolition derby which was won by Glenn Sturrock, from Yandina.

Other winners : Jamie Smith (Street Stocks), Jamie Marsden (National Four Cylinder Sedans), Josh Boyd (Junior Sedans), David Mortimer (A-Grade SP Sedans), Michael Cheeseman (B-Grade SP Sedans).