‘We don’t want to be bogans’: Aussies warned

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend one more day in Tonga before returning to Sydney this evening.

THE Aussie crowd set to breathe the same air as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tonight has been given advice on how to act in the presence of royalty.

Attendees at the Australian Geographic Society Awards were given some tips on royal etiquette ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's arrival at the Sydney's Shangri-La Hotel.

Veteran journalist Ray Martin, who is hosting tonight's event, asked the audience at the invitation-only event not to approach the royal couple.

"Please don't approach them, they're not the Kardashians," Martin lightheartedly told the crowd. "We don't want to be bogans, they're here for a relaxing evening themselves."

The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex return to Sydney ahead of the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. Picture: Matrix

The couple was running late to the exclusive gala after a minor flight drama delayed their return to Sydney.

Prince Harry and Meghan have landed back in Australia - after a minor runway drama delayed their pilots' first attempt.

Royal correspondents tweeting from the plane from Tonga reported the plane's aborted landing.

WATCH as flight carrying Duke & Duchess of Sussex aborts landing into Sydney. @qantas pilot says reason was another plane on the runway - and sees the positives... “You’ll get another great view of the harbour”. #RoyalTour #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/TLWA76vIuO — Simon Atkinson (@atko1978) October 26, 2018

The pilot on Harry and Meghan’s (and our) plane just had to abort the landing in Sydney seconds from wheels down because of another plane on the runway.. Superb safe second attempt by @qantas Captain Nigel Rosser. 💪🏼👏🏼👍🏼! #RoyalVisitAustralia — Emily Nash (@emynash) October 26, 2018

The couple return to Australia for only a quick visit. After tonight's event their only official engagement will be tomorrow's Invictus Games closing ceremony.

But the royal tour will continue with Prince Harry and Meghan flying to New Zealand on Sunday to continue carrying their royal duties.

SONG LEAVES MEGHAN IN STITCHES

The Duchess of Sussex couldn't hide her good-humoured laughter as she was serenaded with a song about mosquitoes by a group of Tongan boys.

During a visit to Tupou College with Prince Harry earlier today, the students serenaded the royal pair with a colourful comedy show, featuring buzzing noises and flying actions to replicate the sounds and sights of the forest.

The performance was aiming to frighten off any mosquitoes that might be buzzing around on the humid island.

It was especially relevant as Tonga is one of the countries that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office advises pregnant women against travelling to, due to the risk of the zika virus.

The Duchess clearly loved the performance, and was in a fit of laughter as the boys performed the comedy routine.

The Duchess clearly loved the show!

She was seen wiping tears of laughter out of her eyes as the boys performed.

TRUTH ABOUT MEGHAN'S STUNNING DRESS

Everyone was dazzled by the beautiful white dress Meghan Markle wore to a dinner and reception in Tonga last night.

But the designer has just revealed something far more interesting about the garment.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a floor-length, white gown with silver beaded embellishments by evening wear label Theia for a special evening reception on her first night in Tonga last night.

Don O'Neill, 52, confirmed that the Duchess "loved" the dress but requested it include "extra seam allowance".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at an Official Welcome Reception and Dinner at Consular House in Tonga.

The alterations request was made two weeks before they announced the pregnancy on October 15, suggesting they knew long in advance that a royal may have been on the way.

"We knew immediately why this extra allowance was required, but Mum's the word," the designer told MailOnline.

The royal pair looked ready to walk down the aisle again, with Prince Harry donning a black tux as he walked alongside his wife.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stunned royals fans during an evening reception and dinner at Tonga's Royal Palace last night.

Many said the pair looked like a bride and groom walking down the aisle again.

You may have also missed the second callback to their glamorous royal wedding - an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana's jewellery collection, which Meghan wore as a tribute to her mother-in-law.

The ring, believed to be a gift from Prince Harry, was created in 1997 by Asprey. It has an emerald-cut aquamarine and small solitaire diamonds, and is set in 24 carat yellow-gold.

Meghan wearing the ring as she leaves Windsor Castle after her wedding.

The Duchess first wore the ring during her royal wedding reception, so it only seemed fitting to wear it for another matrimonial-like event.

Kensington Palace announced Meghan's pregnancy on October 15, ending days of speculation. They are expecting a baby in the UK's spring, which begins on March 20 and will run through until June 21.

ROYALS SAY FAREWELL TO TONGA

Meghan and Harry have bid farewell to the King and Queen of Tonga.

Locals could be heard singing in the background as Meghan and Harry said their goodbyes to King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipauʻu.

The royal are now on their way back to Sydney ahead of the Australian Geographic Society Awards tonight.

A royal wave goodbye!

Meghan and Harry looking glamorous as ever as they board a plane out of Tonga.

MEGHAN DAZZLES IN VERONICA BEARD DRESS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry changed outfits for their QCC rainforest reserve walk as they continue the final day of their Tonga tour.

The Duchess wore a mid-length sky-blue $A840 Cary dress by American label Veronica Beard, with rolled up sleeves. She also wore a necklace with a deep-blue stone in the middle.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during a visit to Tupou College in Tonga, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

The Duchess wore a mid-length sky-blue $AU840 Cary dress by American label Veronica Beard, with rolled up sleeves.

Meghan wore a necklace with a deep blue stone in the middle, which some reports suggest may be Pippa Small.

Harry rocked a more casual look for the forest walk.

Prince Harry donned a navy blue button-up shirt tucked into beige chinos.

The pair visited Tupou College to unveil a Commonwealth Canopy dedication, and Prince Harry gave a speech to mark the occasion.

"My wife and I are so pleased to be here today to mark the dedication of not one but two forest areas to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy initiative, which started in 2015 in honour of my grandmother's lifetime of service to the Commonwealth," he said.

"Tonga is leading by example and understands deeply the impact of environmental changes because they directly affect these islands. Planting trees and conserving forests helps us in so many ways.

"It is a simple but effective way to restore and repair our environment, clean the air, protect the habitat and enhance our health and wellbeing."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex unveiling The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou College.

The Duke and Duchess will soon fly from Tonga back to Sydney.

ROYALS DON TRADITIONAL GARLANDS FOR MARKET VISIT

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex donned gorgeous red flower garlands and red-and-cream skirts at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre on the second of their tour of Tonga.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit an exhibition of Tongan handicrafts, mats and tapa cloths.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited an exhibition of local Tongan handicrafts, mats and tapa cloths.

The royal pair walked hand-in-hand to see the handicrafts on the final day of their Tonga visit.

Their skirts are called Taovalas, and are traditionally given as a mark of respect to higher ranks.

The royal pair walked hand-in-hand as they went to a local market.

Just prior to this, they watched a beautiful solo dance - known as a Ta'ulunga - at a National Youth Event at Fa'oemlua Convention Centre.

Meghan and Harry watching a beautiful solo dance.

Meghan was glowing in her $1600 Martin Grant dress.

Earlier this morning, Meghan and Harry arrived at the St George Government Building to meet with the Prime Minister of Tonga, Akilisi Pohiva, and other Cabinet ministers.

The Duchess was glowing in a $1600 striped forest-green-and-white Martin Grant dress - the second time she has worn the Australian designer on her 16-day tour of the South Pacific.

She paired the dress with matching green Manolo Blahnik pumps and a beige Prada clutch. The Duchess also wore Pave Cubiz Zirconia earrings and had her hair tied back in an elegant ponytail.

Prince Harry looked sharp as ever for the meeting in a blue-grey suit, with suede navy boots and a light blue tie.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is welcomed to St George Government Building in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.

The Duchess had her hair tied into a ponytail.

This is the pair’s last day in Tonga.

Meghan gives a wave to the locals lining the St George Government Building.

The pair will later bid farewell to King Tupou VI.

Later this evening, Meghan and Harry will return to Sydney to open the Australian Geographic Society Awards.

MEGHAN'S SENTIMENTAL TRIBUTE TO DIANA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stunned royals fans during an evening reception and dinner at Tonga's Royal Palace last night.

The royal pair met King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau'u for the special dinner occasion.

They also met Pita Taufatofua, the Tongan taekwondo practitioner who went viral over his shirtless appearance at the 2016 Summer Olympics opening.

"What a night! Was an honour meeting Prince Harry, Meghan and their amazing team," he wrote in an Instagram post this morning.

Pita Taufatofua went viral over his shirtless appearance at the 2016 Summer Olympics opening.