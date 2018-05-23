Cashing in: Royal goodie bags being sold for $4000

GUESTS from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding have been busted flogging goodie bags from the big day on eBay.

The couple invited 2460 members of the public inside Windsor Castle to celebrate their nuptials, a number which included 1200 people being commended for their work as community leaders.

What was inside guests’ goodie bags. Picture: eBay

To help them remember the day, guests left Windsor Castle with a souvenir goodie bag in tow.

Inside the bag, which was emblazoned with the date and couple's initials, was a commemorative chocolate coin, bottle of water, shortbread, fridge magnet, an official order of service and a gift voucher offering a 20 per cent discount at a Windsor Castle gift shop.

According to The Sun, multiple listings for the goodie bags began appearing on eBay just hours after the ceremony.

Inside the bag was Windsor Castle bottled water. Picture: eBay

An order of service was also in the bag. Picture: eBay

One listing assured prospective buyers that "all money raised will go to charity" from the sale of "this wonderful gift bag".

Listings on the selling site ranged in price from $743 to an eye-watering $4212, according to 9Honey. News.com.au found the official royal wedding goodie bags selling for as much $2688.63 on eBay.

Also available for sale on eBay is a PDF version of the wedding order of service for $8.80 - despite it being able to be downloaded for free from Kensington Palace's website, Sky News reported.

Also available for sale was a PDF order of service, despite it being available on the Kensington Palace website for free. Picture: Givenchy/ MEGA