Unexpected scene-stealer at royal wedding

Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you: The real star of the royal wedding.

MANY speculated it would be Kate Middleton, or maybe Pippa, or possibly the adorable kids making up the bridal party who'd steal the show at the royal wedding.

But we were all wrong.

In fact, the most showstopping moment of the royal wedding has come from the Most Reverend Bishop Michael Curry, who'd been invited from Chicago to participate in the ceremony.

Clearly sensing this was his big moment, he went a little off-script.

During the address, he passionately quoted Dr Martin Luther King Jr, then switched into full preacher mode and exclaiming over the power of love... and a brief description of the industrial revolution.

"We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we do that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way."

He said: "There's power in love. Don't underestimate it. Don't even over-sentimentalise. There is power, power in love."

Guests looked like they couldn't decide whether they were totally inspired ... or absolutely baffled.

Even Harry and Meghan looked to be stifling their giggles at one point.

The couple couldn’t hide their smiles during the solemn moment.

As a BBC commentator noted: "He really did have a message to deliver ... and he really did deliver it, with some energy."

