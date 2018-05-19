WATCH LIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big day

THE day is finally here - Meghan Markle will soon walk down the aisle and marry Prince Harry in the biggest wedding of the year.

We're bringing you live coverage of today's royal wedding, well into the early hours of tomorrow morning Australia time, right here on our live blog with our royal wedding team including London correspondents Victoria Craw and Andrew Koubaridis, and Bronte Coy and Nick Bond here in Oz. Here's the latest:

The (talk show) queen arrives

Oprah Winfrey has been spotted among the first guests to arrive at the chapel.

Winfrey had earlier been spotted in London ahead of the royal wedding, sparking speculation she could be attending the service.

The star was spotted attending the Tina the Musical show in London about the life of Tina Turner, by fans who grabbed a selfie with her, including Hollyoaks actor Gerard McCarthy.

"When @oprah is at your stage door, you stop for a selfie.... right?! ;) xx," he wrote on Instagram.

In March, Meghan's mum Doria Ragland was spotted leaving Oprah's home leading to suggestions she may be set for a sit down with the famous interviewers.

Anticipation builds

Our man on the ground Andrew Koubaridis is reporting live from Windsor:

The crowds along Windsor streets are already full and the atmosphere is electrifying.

Union jacks, crowns, Harry and Meghan merchandise are everywhere but so are the smiles - this is a moment of history everyone is keen to see.

"We are about to see an American princess," a visitor from Texas told news.com.au. " How could you not be excited?"

Music is blaring from speakers and the sunshine is warming the crowd of thousands after a very chilly morning saw the mercury plunge to just seven degrees.

Loud cries from the crowd are erupting as anyone passes by - police, media crews, even an empty bus- as everyone stakes out their spot waiting for the moment the royal couple make their first public appearance as husband and wife.

First arrivals

The rather wonderfully named Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras - he's a polo player, apparently - are the first guests to arrive, perhaps realising that getting here super-early will guarantee them ample camera time from the world's media. Smart move, guys.

Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier AAP

Harry's on his way

Prince Harry has left his hotel and is now on his way to Windsor Castle, where thousands of fans have gathered outside to sneak a glimpse of the royal couple.

Harry - along with best man, Prince William - had been staying at five-star country estate Coworth Park on his last night as a single man.

The pair was seen driving out of the luxury digs in a blacked-out car, on their way to get ready for the wedding.

Coworth Park is just 25 minutes' drive from St George's Chapel, where Harry will marry Meghan Markle in just a few short hours.

Who's paying?

The exact cost of the royal wedding is unknown but the bill will be split between British taxpayers and the royal family themselves.

Security and police costs could run into tens of millions and will be paid for by Thames Valley Police, who would not release official data on the subject. The royal family will pay for private elements of the service including catering, flowers and food - with Meghan's dress alone estimated to cost around $180,000. An exact figure for the wedding is virtually impossible to find, however website Bridebook claims it could cost around £32 million ($57 million) all up.

Not everyone is happy about the bill, with activist group Republic launching a petition against public money being spent on it.

Spokesman Graham Smith accused Prince Harry of turning his wedding "into a public parade, costing the taxpayers millions."

"There is nothing inevitable about the public spending money on a royal wedding. If the royals don't want to pay a big security bill they could have had a private wedding in Sandringham or Balmoral," he said.

Today Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will become the sixteenth Royal Couple to celebrate their Marriage at Windsor Castle since 1863.



Today Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will become the sixteenth Royal Couple to celebrate their Marriage at Windsor Castle since 1863.

Inside the chapel

The first pictures from inside St George's Chapel have been released, showcasing a breathtaking display of flowers.

Huge white pots of white flowers and thick greenery have also been set up on either side of the high altar, where Harry and Meghan will say their vows in just a couple of hours' time.

The archways within the chapel, located inside Windsor Castle, has been decorated with an elaborate wall of white flowers and greenery.

Famous friends

SERENA Williams has finally confirmed she's headed to the royal wedding, sharing a video on social media documenting her prep for the big event.

She'd been keeping quiet in recent weeks on whether or not she'd be able to make it, but the cat's out of the bag now.

Williams took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in just a white towel before getting ready, captioning it: "Follow my IG stories today to see me getting ready for my friends wedding."

The tennis star and Meghan struck up a friendship in September 2014, after teaming up to a play a game of flag (American) football at Celebrity Beach Bowl, a popular event which takes place on Super Bowl weekend.

Serena Williams getting ready for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. Picture: Serena Williams/Instagram

Elsewhere, Meghan's other celebrity pals have been excitedly documenting the hours before the royal wedding.

Priyanka Chopra posted a late-night snap with a group of friends from her hotel room in Ascot, near Windsor. The Baywatch star captioned the happy photo: "Pre-wedding shenanigans... Still waiting for the dress!"

Meanwhile, Patrick Adams, who played Meghan's on-screen husband Mike Ross in Suits, posted a photo on Instagram of today's front cover of The Times.

The newspaper featured a photo of Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland on their way to Cliveden House on Friday.

Adams captioned the shot: "I'm beginning to think she might not actually be out getting milk", a cheeky reference to his tweet following news of Meghan and Harry's engagement in November, which read: "She told me she was just going to get some milk."

Adams, along with his wife Troian Bellisaro, will be joined by other members of the Suits cast including Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty at the royal nuptials.

Feverish fans

A perfect Windsor Spring day - a top of 21 expected, positively balmy by British standards - has drawn out thousands of royal watchers.

Titles announced

After much speculation, the palace has just revealed what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles will be. A press release from the palace reads:

"The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."

Meghan's subtle Diana tribute

Markle will pay a sweet tribute to Princess Diana with her wedding flowers.

Flowers will include white garden roses - a favourite of the late princess - as well as peonies and foxgloves. London-based luxury floral designer Philippa Craddock is in charge of blooms on their big day.

Princess Diana’s dress designer said she was “horrified” it got creased as she made her way to the wedding. Picture: AFP/POOL.

Awkward error

INTIMATE details of the couple's wedding ceremony have been released, revealing the pair will marry in an Anglican service with an American flavour.

An official Order of Service disclosed by Kensington Palace reveals the ceremony on Saturday in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle will be a mix of prayers, classical music, a gospel choir and sweet soul sounds.

But the 22-page booklet has a glaring error in it, just hours before the royal couple tie the knot.

Thomas Markle, Meghan's father, is still included as the person who will walk Meghan down the aisle to the high altar.

In fact, Prince Charles will step in and walk Meghan down the aisle. She has also made the bold choice to complete part of the bridal procession alone.

More to come ...