Royal wedding: Meghan’s poem had guests ‘in tears’

MEGHAN Markle had wedding reception guests in tears as she read an emotional poem she wrote about her intense love for Prince Harry.

The verses told how she was "blessed" to have met her prince and said it had been "love at first sight", reports The Sun.

One guest said: "Meghan totally stole the show.

"It was the most special part of the entire day and the most unexpected.

"She read her poem like the professional actress she is.

"Most of the room was ­misty-eyed by the final line. Harry looked so proud and had to wipe away a tear.

"She spoke about their first date and falling in love at first sight.

"Meghan said she knew she had met her prince from the off and how blessed and lucky she feels to have found such a profound love."

The Duchess of Sussex's two-minute poetry reading to the 200 guests at Windsor's Frogmore Hall was yet another example of the way she and Harry abandoned stuffy royal protocol to make their wedding a thoroughly modern, inclusive celebration.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured with the royal family and the bride’s mum, Doria Ragland. Picture: MEGA

No royal bride had even officially addressed wedding guests before - let alone read their own poetry.

While bridal speeches are popular in America, they are still relatively rare in Britain.

Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, had their first date in July 2016.

Prince Harry and meghan Markle on the way to their wedding party. Picture: MEGA

It was reportedly as a blind date arranged by fashion designer Mischa Nonoo, a mutual friend.

They went for a drink - and hit it off so well they arranged to see each other again the next day.

Harry, speaking after their engagement in November, revealed he was smitten "the very first time we met".

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.