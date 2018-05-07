Meghan’s mum to talk ‘racist abuse’ with Oprah

Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland. Ragland is said to be in talks over an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: Facebook.

MEGHAN Markle's mother will reportedly sit down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss the vile "racial abuse" her daughter has suffered since her engagement to Prince Harry.

Doria Ragland, 61, is said to be ready to want to discuss the issue in a "groundbreaking" interview with media titan, Winfrey.

Ms Ragland, who will reportedly play a key role in her daughter's wedding, was seen leaving Winfrey's California estate last week.

Meghan Markle’s mum is said to be keen to talk to Oprah Winfrey about the “racist abuse” her daughter has suffered. Picture: AP/Matt Dunham

Ms Ragland reportedly spent six hours at Winfrey's California mansion, with the Mirror Online reporting that the pair were discussing ideas for an interview.

A source told the Mirror Online that: "Oprah and Doria spent a long time chatting and they got on really well. The most important and significant issue they spoke about was race and how badly some people had reacted to Meghan and Harry.

"What happened to Meghan and Harry was disgusting and they and all of their families were horrified. It's an issue close to both Doria and Oprah, who have both suffered racism."

Markle, Prince Harry and Buckingham Palace reportedly need to approve the interview before it can go ahead.

Oprah Winfrey will reportedly interview Meghan Markle’s mother. Picture: AFP/Robyn Beck

Meghan Markle has been the target of racial taunts since she began a relationship with Prince Harry. Picture: Yui Mok/AP

Prince Harry also slammed racist attacks on Markle when their relationship became public in 2016.

In a formal statement, Harry said, Markle "has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment".

"Some has been very public - the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web comments."

Earlier this year, the couple were subjected to an anthrax scare, when a suspicious letter containing white powder was sent to St James Palace addressed to the couple.

Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland in Toronto last year. Picture: AFP/Geoff Robins

Police treated the incident as "a racist hate crime" and it raised concerns about security for the royal wedding.

Markle has previously spoken out about the difficulties she's faced over race in Hollywood, telling Elle UK: "To describe something as being black and white means it is clearly defined.

"Yet being bi-racial paints a blurred line that is equal parts staggering and illuminating."

Ragland was seen leaving Winfrey's home with a gift basket. Markle will marry Prince Harry on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

Kensington Palace confirmed last week that Markle's father Thomas will give her away and her mother will accompany her in the bridal car.