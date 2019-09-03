Royals deliver 'knock-out punch' in elimination final

ON THE FLY: Jake Lambeth moves down the line in the men's first grade minor semi final between Royals Clocktower and Jetty Jets on Sunday.

ON THE FLY: Jake Lambeth moves down the line in the men's first grade minor semi final between Royals Clocktower and Jetty Jets on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

HOCKEY: Royals Clocktower came up against Jetty Jetts in the mens division one elimination semi-final on Sunday and Royals came away convincing 7-2 winners to book a preliminary finals berth.

Royals' high scoring win was highlighted by a four-goal flurry in the third quarter and key man Matt Lobsey said the period 'flipped the game on its head.”

"It was an exciting little patch, we got about three goals in four minutes and they got one back,” Lobsey said.

"It just sort of happened that way really, we had lots of chances during the game but it finally clicked there. It was like a knock-out punch really.”

The opening stages of the affair were tense as both sides fought for supremacy but an early goal from Royals forward Harrison Smith set the tempo and Lobsey was pleased with the performance.

"Yea we're pretty happy with it, we played some nice passages of play and we made the most of our opportunities,” he said.

"I'm certainly glad we get to have another game next week, I think we deserve that after our season.”

The top men's competition in Grafton has been a close battle this year and Royals have struggled to find consistency but Lobsey believes things could be clicking at the right time.

"Like everybody, it's hard to get a consistent team with injuries and other commitments. We've had lots of different players filling in from lower grades but it'll be nice to get our full first grade squad together,” he said.

Royals Clocktower will next play Barbs Hagars after their loss to City Bears B&S Kitchens in the major semi-final on Sunday but Lobsey was expecting a difficult game from either side.

"They'll both be very tough, I expect next weeks game whoever we play, to be very difficult. We'll need to play better than that to win next weekend,” he said.

"You never know, in the finals we'll just keep working on our team plays and hope to get lucky.”