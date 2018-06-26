Royals go down in fiery clash

ON THE BURST: Royals' Jake Lambeth looking for an opportunity during his team's loss to Coraki .

HOCKEY MEN: In a fiery clash which had one Coraki player showed a red card, Royals went down fighting against their northern opponents, losing 3-2 in their Far North Coast Premier League clash.

Royals captain Matt Lobsey said it was a tough and physical encounter with Coraki.

"It tends to be the way they play, they don't particularly like anyone matching them with that, so I was glad the umpires took a strong stand against it,” Lobsey said.

"There tends to be a bit of reckless tackling and that happening.

"(Coraki) ride the edge of the rules and sometimes it can be dangerous.

"Everyone just wants to play, no one wants to get hurt so it was good that the umpires were there protecting us.”

Lobsey said the red card came out of frustration from a Coraki player, who verbally abused the umpire.

Despite the one goal loss, Lobsey said he was pleased with how Royals played.

"Coraki are the standouts of the competition, so I was reasonably happy with the result,” he said.

"I don't think they've lost a game all year, they're undefeated this season and we pushed them right to the end which was pleasing.

"We had a few players out and we were happy to match them.

"A lot of teams haven't been close this year, and in our two matches against them we've only lost by one goal ... we're competitive against them and on our day we might be able to jag a win.”

In other Far North Coast Premier League action Barbs continued their run of improvement with a 3-2 loss against Northern Star while City Bears stormed to a 6-1 victory against Ballina.

McAuley show might against Barbs

HOCKEY WOMEN: McAuley White has maintained its unbeaten run in the Grafton Hockey Association women's first grade competition with a dominant 5-0 win over a depleted Barbs Helgas.

With more than five first grade players sitting on the sidelines for the clash, Helgas struggled to gain any ascendancy on Brent Livermore Field in a tough clash.

It was the first time this season the Helgas have not scored against the ladder leaders.

In other action Sailors put home a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw against City Bears. Tiahnee Cropper scored City Bears lone goal in the first half of the clash.