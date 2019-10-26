ROYALTY: Once a queen, now a nervous mum

Chelsea Hughes with mum and 1998 Jacaranda Queen Angela Hughes and 1998 Jacaranda Queen Natasha Powell with daughter Sahara Powell at the Jacaranda ball.

Chelsea Hughes with mum and 1998 Jacaranda Queen Angela Hughes and 1998 Jacaranda Queen Natasha Powell with daughter Sahara Powell at the Jacaranda ball. Adam Hourigan

AS the lights shone across the Market Square stage to begin the Jacaranda Festival, former Jacaranda Queens Angela Hughes and Natasha Powell remember the emotions of their crowning night.

"There was nerves, excitement, standing up on stage and seeing the crowd,” she said.

But this time it's different. Now there's shaking hands, and even holding back tears.

"It's a lot different, being a mum,” Ms Hughes laughed.

Ms Hughes daughter Chelsea, and Ms Powell's daughter Sahara are junior Jacaranda candidates, and with such royal lineage, the pair said their advice was simple and to the point.

"They said it was a really good experience, and just to have fun and don't worry about winning or losing,” Sahara said.

"It was a little nervewracking coming out onto stage,” Chelsea said. "But I was excited to see everyone.”

Sahara said she knew of her mother's status as Grafton royalty for "like, forever, because there are photos everywhere,” she said. "And I'd always asked and heard the stories about it.”

Ms Powell and Ms Hughes shared one of the Jacaranda crowning's most memorable nights, in 1998, when halfway through the open-air ceremony, a torrential downpour hit.

"I had just renounced my crown, when down it came,” Ms Hughes said. "We all rushed upstairs to the Parkview Hotel, and there were hundreds of people cramped in the hot, steamy room.”

But even from that, Ms Powell remembers a piece of Grafton's Jacaranda spirit shining through.

"As the rain came down, I remember seeing a woman next to me, who had the most immaculately curled hair and outfit, and she was holding out an umbrella to cover me,” she said.

"I had no idea who she was, and she was getting absolute saturated, but all she wanted to do was cover me.”

Ms Hughes said they entered the festival as it was something they had grown up and aspired to, watching the crowning through their younger years.

"It was a bit was a rite of passage. You always went to the crowning, and growing up here it seemed like a good thing to do,” she said.

But there was no pressure from home for the two girls to follow in their mum's footsteps.

"It was her decision,” Ms Hughes said. "We said it was her decision and she said it was what she wanted to do, so I said okay... and here we go.

"Now I realise all the work my parents did when I went in it,” she laughed.

Both past queens said their daughters had blossomed during the process which began in February, with their own emotions hitting them as the girls stepped in front of the crowd at the ball.

And as for last-minute advice, Sahara said her mum said to enjoy every moment of the experience.

"And look at the Saraton Theatre,” she laughed. "Just look straight out.”