RSL Dawn Service to hit the airwaves of the Clarence

While there will be no official service at Memorial Park in Grafton on Anzac Day, the Grafton RSL Sub-Branch have announced people will be allowed to privately lay a wreath or place a poppy at the Cenotaph to show their respects.

WHILE public Anzac Day services have been cancelled across Australia due to restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, individuals will be allowed to lay wreaths and place poppies at war memorials.

People will, however, need to continue to observe social distancing.

Grafton RSL honorary secretary Denis Benfield said poppies will be available for people to place on the cenotaph at Memorial Park in Grafton.

"As far as people laying wreaths, all sub-branches are in agreement for that to continue. We just ask people to adhere to self-isolation and have a little patience," Mr Benfield said. "People are more than welcome to continue the tradition, bearing in mind rules of social distancing.

"We will have a stage with poppies for people who want to place a poppy on the cenotaph itself on Anzac Day."

98-year-old Henry Caldwell is helped by his grandchildren to lay a wreath at the 2018 Grafton Anzac Day service.

Meanwhile, an official Anzac Day service on behalf of all Clarence Valley sub-branches will be aired on 2GF (1206 AM) and 104.7 FM.

"That will be broadcast at 6am, a 20-minute service, which people are encouraged to listen to while they stand at the end of their driveway.

"We'll have a full on Dawn Service, without a crowd."

Maclean RSL president Steve Walton has provided the prologue for the pre-recorded dawn service.