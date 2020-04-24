Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
While there will be no official service at Memorial Park in Grafton on Anzac Day, the Grafton RSL Sub-Branch have announced people will be allowed to privately lay a wreath or place a poppy at the Cenotaph to show their respects.
While there will be no official service at Memorial Park in Grafton on Anzac Day, the Grafton RSL Sub-Branch have announced people will be allowed to privately lay a wreath or place a poppy at the Cenotaph to show their respects.
News

RSL Dawn Service to hit the airwaves of the Clarence

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
24th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE public Anzac Day services have been cancelled across Australia due to restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, individuals will be allowed to lay wreaths and place poppies at war memorials.

People will, however, need to continue to observe social distancing.

Grafton RSL honorary secretary Denis Benfield said poppies will be available for people to place on the cenotaph at Memorial Park in Grafton.

"As far as people laying wreaths, all sub-branches are in agreement for that to continue. We just ask people to adhere to self-isolation and have a little patience," Mr Benfield said. "People are more than welcome to continue the tradition, bearing in mind rules of social distancing.

"We will have a stage with poppies for people who want to place a poppy on the cenotaph itself on Anzac Day."

 

<< Check out all the latest Anzac Day 2020 coverage here >>

 

 

98-year-old Henry Caldwell is helped by his grandchildren to lay a wreath at the 2018 Grafton Anzac Day service.
98-year-old Henry Caldwell is helped by his grandchildren to lay a wreath at the 2018 Grafton Anzac Day service.

 

Meanwhile, an official Anzac Day service on behalf of all Clarence Valley sub-branches will be aired on 2GF (1206 AM) and 104.7 FM.

"That will be broadcast at 6am, a 20-minute service, which people are encouraged to listen to while they stand at the end of their driveway.

"We'll have a full on Dawn Service, without a crowd."

Maclean RSL president Steve Walton has provided the prologue for the pre-recorded dawn service.

 

The march along Prince St will a notable omission from the Anzac Day activities in Grafton on Saturday. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
The march along Prince St will a notable omission from the Anzac Day activities in Grafton on Saturday. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

More Stories

2gf anzac day 2020 anzac day grafton covid-19 restrictions dawn service memorial park rsl
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New business bucks the trend

        premium_icon New business bucks the trend

        News After more than eight months of careful planning, this Yamba couple opened their dream deli... right in the middle of a global pandemic

        • 24th Apr 2020 9:30 AM
        WATCH LIVE: The Last Post from a social distance

        premium_icon WATCH LIVE: The Last Post from a social distance

        News Gary Nichols will light up the dawn from the end of his driveway

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        NSW Rugby League announces return date for community footy

        premium_icon NSW Rugby League announces return date for community footy

        Rugby League It could be Christmas in July for rugby league as a return from the COVID-19...