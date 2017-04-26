RSL facing transition with new generation

WITH increasing numbers of ex-service men and women returning from recent conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, Maclean RSL Sub-Branch president Steve Walton said the RSL is facing a transition period to meet the needs of the new generation of Anzacs.

Mr Walton said it was important for RSLs to include the younger generation who have a recent military history.

"We absolutely accommodate everyone and we welcome everyone, we're a small town and we are welcoming of everyone who has served, and long should it be so," he said.

"That's the transition the RSL is facing now. There are no more First World War veterans any more, in fact there was a report out the other day and said there's only 200 POWs of the Japanese left in Australia. Even the Vietnman veterans are getting old, they're up there in their 70s now.

"So we've had 50,000 people serve overseas since East Timor and there's many more who serve but don't necessarily serve overseas, so we've got to be prepared to transition to meet that new demographic of ex-serviceperson."