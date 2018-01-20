Menu
RSL hosting essay competition

WELL DONE: Previous essay competition winner Colbie Cameron with former RSL Sub-branch president Kevin Jones OAM.
WELL DONE: Previous essay competition winner Colbie Cameron with former RSL Sub-branch president Kevin Jones OAM. Contributed
by Jarrard Potter

SCHOOL children in Maclean, Townsend, Lawrence and Harwood are invited to participate in the Harry Lange memorial essay competition being run by the Maclean RSL Sub-branch. Conducted each year to raise awareness of Anzac Day and to remember the sacrifice of Australian service people, the competition offers a total of $1000 in prizes for the best essays in the junior, middle and senior school divisions.

Local school principals have been contacted with the competition details, which can also be found at www.macleanrsl.org.au/essay. This year's topic for junior and middle school students simply asks: Why is Anzac Day important?

The essay topic for senior students (Years 9 to 12) focusses on the contribution of Australian women involved in defence of the nation, either in uniform or at home. Maclean RSL Sub-branch president Steve Walton said the senior essay topic aims to recognise how the qualities of endurance, courage, ingenuity, good humour and mateship displayed by the first Anzacs are shared equally by the women who have supported Australia's war efforts since 1915.

"The ANZAC spirit is a legacy for all Australians,” Mr Walton said. "It continues to emerge in times of crisis or hardship not just on the battlefield but also on the home front”.

Mr Walton said there are many members of the Maclean RSL Sub-branch who remember as young girls at school, as women in uniform or as mothers or wives of servicemen, how they and their families played their part serving the nation.

The competition closes on March 30, 2018, and winners will be announced on Anzac Day.

Topics:  essay maclean rsl sub branch rsl

Grafton Daily Examiner
