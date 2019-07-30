RSL 'sorry' over Gympie veteran's data breach

APOLOGY: RSL Queensland president Tony Ferris has apologised unreservedly to Gympie veteran Chris Kirby, on behalf of RSL Queensland, over a data breach which saw some of Mr Kirby's private identification data wrongly sent to more than 100 RSL members.

HUMAN error has been blamed for a data security breach which saw one Gympie veteran's identification details inadvertently sent to 138 RSL Queensland members.

Gympie vet hacked after RSL data breach

The RSL immediately took responsibility for the error, after a complaint from Gympie man Chris Kirby that he was suffering nuisance and attempted scam emails and mobile phone problems, following the breach.

RSL Queensland president Tony Ferris said the data breach had occurred in early June and extra safeguards were now in place to prevent a recurrence.

Mr Kirby said he was now receiving about 10 nuisance and scam emails and calls a day, including one notification that his Google account had been assigned to someone else's iPhone.

"You're getting this email to make sure it was you," the Google notification said.

But it was not Mr Kirby, the veteran said yesterday.

Mr Ferris confirmed that "an email containing some personal information was sent to 138 RSL Queensland members due to human error.

"The information was limited to name, date of birth, membership number and contact number.

"No other data was disclosed," Mr Ferris said.

"When we realised this had happened, we immediately requested those recipients permanently destroy the data and notified the Office of the Australian Information Commission of the breach.

"The OAIC has indicated it is satisfied with our response to the human error and will not be taking any further action.

"RSL Queensland apologises unreservedly. We are acutely aware of the sensitivity of our members' information and take their privacy extremely seriously.

"We already have safeguards in place to protect our members' information, and are putting additional measures in place to improve our privacy practices and procedures, including additional staff training and increased data handling controls," Mr Ferris said.