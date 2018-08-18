RTA building transformation earns Robin a major gong

JOB WELL DONE: Builder Robin Gipp shows off his Master Builders Association Regional Building Award for his work building units on the old RTA building site in Victoria St, Grafton in which Robyn and John Higham live.

JOB WELL DONE: Builder Robin Gipp shows off his Master Builders Association Regional Building Award for his work building units on the old RTA building site in Victoria St, Grafton in which Robyn and John Higham live. Adam Hourigan

WHEN they were looking to downsize from their home John and Robyn Higham knew as soon as they walked into their new unit, renovated from the shell of the old RTA building, it was the perfect fit.

The renovation of that unit - and six other units on the site - has won builder Robin Gipp and his team a Master Builders Association Regional Award for Commercial Extension, Renovations and Refurbishments between $2 million and $3 million.

Mr Gipp said much of the facade of the building had been maintained, the front of which was built in the 1940s and the extension out the back, which Mr Gipp worked on as a 20-year-old in the late '60s and '70s.

The collection of six three-bedroom units and one four-bedroom unit caught the judges' attention and it was the mix of heritage feel with modern amenities alongside the workmanship of the finished product that led to the win.

Mr Gipp, who has been building forthe past 60 years, paid tribute to his team and said he felt it was important to recognise they weregiven the opportunity to do thejob.

GJ Gardner Homes Grafton took out three awards on the night, winning the divisions in best Exhibition/Project Homes, and Woollam Constructions won best commercial building over $20 million for their work on the Grafton Whiddon Group redevelopment.