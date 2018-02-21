Rubbish dumpers costing charities thousands per year

EYESORE: Rubbish and items scattered around the Lifeline clothing bins in Grafton. The clean up is costing the charity thousands of dollars a year.

PEOPLE using the clothing bins to dump rubbish in, are costing charities thousands of dollars a year.

Some residents in the Valley are using the Lifeline clothing bins as a large garbage bin whiles others are cashing in on items by taking them out of the bins and selling them online.

Erin Hankin, manager of the Grafton Lifeline store, said the rubbish problem is costing around $4000 per quarter in tip fees.

"We have a lot of rubbish...TVs, mattresses, dirty nappies,” Mrs Hankin said.

She said the other problem that occurred was people rummaging through the items in the bins, especially when the bin is full.

"When the clothing bin is full, people start placing items outside the bin.”

People then take the items that they want, and leave a mess behind.

"It's unfortunate but it happens everywhere,” Mrs Hankin said.

She said there wasn't any intention to remove the bins at the moment, but if it keeps happening it could be a possibility.

In December last year Lifeline decided to remove three donation bins from Junction Hill and Waterview Heights.

Mrs Hankin told The Daily Examiner in December that this decision was based on the volume of items that were unsuitable for resale.

On Monday she posted about the problems on the Lifeline Grafton Facebook page to raise awareness of this issue as it was continuing and costing the charity money.

"Spent an hour cleaning up this morning, at least $50 in tip fees. If anyone complains about op shop prices show them what we deal with,” Mrs Hankin wrote.

The post was shared on to the Facebook group Clarence Valley Rate Payers, Residents & Business Owners, where residents wrote their opinions of the matter.

Lisa Salter:

Happens to the Salvos (and probably every other charity store) every weekend.... people just dump their rubbish and the charity then has to PAY to dispose of it.

Sandra ChevalleyZ:

Pretty sad on CVC for not allowing to b taken to tip for free.

Mitch Wright:

The clothing bins in Queen Street are like this most mornings. Not only do people leave rubbish and crap everywhere but they leave unwanted appliances, toys and house hold items. Last time I checked, it was for clothing only.

Susan Mccullough Kershaw:

Maybe a security can somewhere would help ..disgraceful . I'm always donating items there. Never seen it looking like that but I don't go weekends so that's probably why . There are needy people s out there looking forward to getting items and this happens. Not nice . Not good.

Susan Polsen:

People raid the bins to sell items on the buy swap groups...there's a few regulars that do it.