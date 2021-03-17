Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Minnie Water and surrounding residents have a new waste transfer station open day.
Minnie Water and surrounding residents have a new waste transfer station open day.
Council News

RUBBISH: No more long drives as new waste station opens

Adam Hourigan
17th Mar 2021 10:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Residents on the coast near Minnie Water and Wooli won’t have to make the long trip to dump their excess garbage from today.

A new waste transfer station in Minnie Water has opened, servicing Minnie Water, Sandon village, Wooli and Pillar Valley.

The facility is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am-1pm, and is for small quantities of up to one tonne of household waste.

>>> RELATED: Council reveals how much waste we go through in a year

Domestic quantities of glass, plastic, aluminium, cardboard, cooking and motor oil (up to 20L), paint and batteries are free to drop off. All other items, including green waste and general household waste, will attract a fee.

Fees for the tip are available by visiting council’s website.

Apart from the two major sites at Maclean and on Armidale Road, there are waste transfer stations at Copmanhurst, Glenreagh, Tyringham, Baryulgil and Iluka.

clarence valley council minnie water waste transfer station
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More relief on the cards for storm affected towns

        Premium Content More relief on the cards for storm affected towns

        News The measures covering affected households will apply to May 31

        Waste levy waived for some storm and flood affected towns

        Premium Content Waste levy waived for some storm and flood affected towns

        News The levy will be waived at waste facilities for debris and waste created by local...

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        News Take our anonymous survey to add your voice

        Daily Catch-Up: March 17, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: March 17, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.