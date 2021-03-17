RUBBISH: No more long drives as new waste station opens

Minnie Water and surrounding residents have a new waste transfer station open day.

Minnie Water and surrounding residents have a new waste transfer station open day.

Residents on the coast near Minnie Water and Wooli won’t have to make the long trip to dump their excess garbage from today.



A new waste transfer station in Minnie Water has opened, servicing Minnie Water, Sandon village, Wooli and Pillar Valley.



The facility is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am-1pm, and is for small quantities of up to one tonne of household waste.

>>> RELATED: Council reveals how much waste we go through in a year



Domestic quantities of glass, plastic, aluminium, cardboard, cooking and motor oil (up to 20L), paint and batteries are free to drop off. All other items, including green waste and general household waste, will attract a fee.

Fees for the tip are available by visiting council’s website.

Apart from the two major sites at Maclean and on Armidale Road, there are waste transfer stations at Copmanhurst, Glenreagh, Tyringham, Baryulgil and Iluka.

