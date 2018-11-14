Menu
Rubbish is on fire at the Qunaba Waste Facility.
BREAKING: Local tip ablaze

Toni Benson-Rogan
14th Nov 2018 8:18 AM

A BLAZE is burning at the Qunaba Waste Management Facility this morning, causing the tip to close for the day.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesperson said it was believed the fire self-combusted about 5am.

Fire crews have managed to contain the blaze but it is still burning beneath mounts of rubbish.

A Firies spokesman said crews were using an excavator to get to the blaze and were extinguishing the rubbish in sections as they became accessible.

"The fire poses no threat to people or neighbouring properties, however authorities are concerned that smoke emissions may be unsafe," the spokesperson said.

Nearby residents are urged to keep their doors and windows closed.

More to come.

