Rubbish search focuses beneath the waves

ENVIRONMENTAL groups Plastic Free Noosa and Reef Check Australia are teaming up to find out what is hiding under the water in Noosa and pick it up.

The groups will take to the ocean on Friday to clean up the sea bed and then reveal to the community exactly what dirty secrets are hiding under the waves.

Plastic Free Noosa campaign coordinator Chad Buxton said there was a misconception that all the plastic waste in oceans was floating on the surface in a great big garbage patch.

"The reality is that most of our plastic waste is suspended in the water or on the ocean floor," Mr Buxton said.

"Out of sight and out of mind, but not free of danger."

Reef Check Australia community engagement manager Jodi Salmond said the clean-up would also be an opportunity to educate the community about the effects of plastic waste.

"Most people would be shocked to find out some of the waste that makes its way to our oceans and waterways," Ms Salmond said.

"It's something we can all work to change."

Mr Buxton said his group would also be working with the Seabin Project to conduct a trial of its cleaning product in the Noosa Marina.

"This will assist in providing more data about what is in our Noosa waterways, which can even be compared with recent trails in Mooloolaba and Western Australia," Mr Buxton said.

He said Plastic Free Noosa would also be working with Noosa Festival of Surfing organisers to lead a beach clean-up as a part of a Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday.