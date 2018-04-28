Rubies red hot and raring to take on challenge

Grafton Redmen Rubies numbers have been steadily growing since the team was formed last month.

RUGBY UNION: While the Grafton Redmen men's sides will be off the field this weekend for the general bye, the club will still be well represented.

The club's newest outfit, the Redmen Rubies women's side, will send eight players away to a Rugby NSW development camp at Taree today.

The camp, which is focused on developing women's XV rugby, will include several training drills and workshops and a few friendly games in the afternoon to test skills learnt.

Redmen Rubies coach Garry Wilson said it was a great opportunity for his squad of girls, who had come along in leaps and bounds since being formed last month.

The Rubies have regularly had in excess of 10 players at training sessions, and Wilson believes he has a committed nucleus of at least 15 players.

"The response has been great, not just from the players but from the community and the club as well,” Wilson said.

"It has seriously exceeded my expectations and the girls have come along very nicely.”

The push for women's rugby in the Clarence Valley has coincided with the successful running of the Super W season, which saw NSW Waratahs win a gripping final last weekend.

Wilson said the Super W season, and the effort of his p-layers, had proven one thing.

"As far as I am concerned the only difference between men's and women's rugby is that one is played by men and the other played by women.

"There is one girl in our squad, holy smokes she hits like a freight train and that's at training. I would hate to see what she does in a game.”

The Rubies are hoping to kick-start their Mid North Coast season on May 26, when they take on Coffs Snappers women as part of the Redmen Rugby Club's 50th anniversary celebrations at Rugby Park, South Grafton.

"It is so heartening to see the passion and pride in these girls. They want to play,” he said.