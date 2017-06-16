Ruby's work expressed home and across the ocean.

Megan and Mark Sullivan of Grafton show their pride as their daughter Ruby Sullivan's 2016 HSC artwork "Look my Way" is on display as the ArtExpress exhibition opened at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

SHE may be thousands of kilometres away across the sea in Ireland on a gap year, but for former McAuley Catholic College student Ruby Sullivan, some familiar pictures of hers were be beamed from her old home to her new one on Friday night.

Her 2016 HSC artwork "Look My Way" was just one of 49 artworks unveiled as the ArtExpress exhibition was opened at the Grafton Regional Gallery, and for mum Megan she said it was a proud moment for the whole family to see Ruby's work in her home town.

"It's the first time she's ever exhibited, so to be here is wonderful. It's a huge effort, and we're very proud of her," she said.

"She's just absolutely so thrilled, and was honoured that she was even nominated, and to be selected she was just over the moon.

"We'll send her a picture of them hanging on the wall."

Ruby's work was just one of 228 selected for the touring exhibition our of more than 9000 across the state, and her striking five-piece portrait of Aboriginal people was a talking point, with a closer look revealing intricate relief work within the canvas, in what was a long process.

"It took her the whole year," Megan said. "She did some early ones, and then it just evolved, and she experimented with which genre...and which medium she liked and went from there.

"When she draws, it centres her and she finds a lot of peace - not all of the time - but most of the way it relaxed her and gave her peace."

Works at the exhibition range from painting, photo media, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, graphic design, documented forms, textiles and ceramics.

ArtExpress project officer Kimberley Oates said the exhibition showcased an outstanding collection of art works representing a broad ranges of approaches, styles and subject matter.

"Visual art provides students with a way to communicate their responses to the world, historical contexts and contemporary culture," she said.

"The student voice is live and clear in these outstanding ArtExpress exhibitions."

Also opened on the same night was an exhibition paying tribute to the female jockeys of the area, including paintings, photos and memorabilia of local jockeys including Tegan Harrison and mother and daughter Melaine and Carla Dougherty.

The exhibitions will run until July 27.