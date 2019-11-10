Rudder steering Clarence sports community in right direction

SPORTS AWARDS: The Clarence Valley Sports Awards took place at the GDSC last night and there were some familiar faces among the crowd, none more so than Sports Awards committee member and Max Godbee Award winner Lynn Rudder.

The Max Godbee Award recognises contribution to sport in the Clarence Valley and Rudder has given more than her fair share to a number of local clubs and organisations over the years.

A member of the Clarence Valley Sports Council, the Clarence Valley Sports Awards and the Grafton United secretary are just a few of her many roles in the sports community but Rudder was still in shock to receive the award.

"I had no idea. They've kept this secret from me and probably the rest of the guys on the committee,” Rudder said.

Her positive influences shine through as she looks to share her can-do attitude with those around her when she can.

"I've become involved in sport through my family. I've been raised by some very wonderful people throughout my childhood and adulthood, that taught me 'if you could, you did.' You didn't wait for someone else to go and do it, you just did it,” she said.

Rudder has always played sport herself, predominant football, and was considered small but powerful both on and off the field.

"I may be short. I may be the the smallest player on the field but you give what you can and the worst player might be the best official you could ever have. I give where I can and I love doing it,” she said.