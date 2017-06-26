Rudder steers assault at Oceania area championships

EXCITED: South Grafton sprinter Natasha Rudder will travel to Suva, Fiji, to tackle the Oceania Athletics Area Championships 2017 for Australia Regional.

ATHLETICS: Natasha Rudder has gone many miles to achieve her dreams, 100m at a time.

The family car has racked up about 5500km in seven weeks as Rudder competed at athletics competitions from Sydney to Brisbane, chasing a dream on to the world stage.

The South Grafton 17-year-old will represent the Australian Regional team at the Oceania Athletics Area Championships 2017 in Suva, Fiji, this week.

With sprints in the Under-20 100m and 200m events and a potential selection in the Open relay team, Rudder has had to go to great lengths to earn a second chance opportunity at the titles.

Rudder missed out on national selection and instead had to earn her way onto the regional team by beating qualifying times at athletics meets.

But not only did Rudder beat those times, she obliterated them.

"When I had seen the times that I needed to qualify, I felt confident I could achieve them," she said.

"Doing all my training and competing at different areas and in different competitions, I finally got there.

"When I got my PB in the 200m, that was when I was most excited because I smashed it by three to four seconds."

Rudder runs the 200m in 25.74 and the 100m in 12.4 seconds, more than three seconds under qualifying time.

She will fly out for the championships today with the support of South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club who raised funds to help get Rudder to Fiji.

"There is no words to describe the feeling," she said. "I am representing all of the people of Australia at this event. It is happening. It is so awe-inspiring and new. I am nervous but so excited."