Rude courtroom outburst gets rebuke

4th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
AN OUTBURST in court didn't "do any favours” to a woman's case, a Grafton magistrate has said.

Annette Marie Mcalister appeared in Grafton Local Court yesterday after a visit to her daughter ended in a call to the police.

The court heard Ms Mcalister pleaded guilty to charges in January that she grabbed a knife, threatening the victim before turning it on herself.

Ms Mcalister's solicitor Joe Fahey said she lived with several mental health conditions that had not been properly treated and were linked to her offending.

Mr Fahey submitted his client had in place a six-month treatment plan.

Magistrate Karen Stafford was reading out Ms McAlister's prior offences and breached bonds, when the accused exclaimed "That's bulls--t!” before quickly covering her mouth and apologising.

Ms Stafford said she had already been convicted and the charges were "not bulls--t”.

She said there was a connection between Ms Mcalister's mental health conditions and offending.

She said the criminal justice system was not best suited to deal with the charges and ordered Ms Mcalister to complete the treatment plan.

