Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NO GO ZONE: A no bikes allowed sign on Prince St, Grafton.
NO GO ZONE: A no bikes allowed sign on Prince St, Grafton. Jarrard Potter
News

CRACKDOWN: Rude riders in police crosshairs

Jarrard Potter
by
9th Mar 2018 11:28 AM

POLICE are looking to crack down on people riding bicycles, skateboards and scooters on the footpath of Grafton's CBD after a number of complaints from business owners who are concerned over pedestrian safety.

With severe penalties in place for people riding bikes or skateboards on the footpath, Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said police were looking try and enforcement approach to get riders off the footpath.

"All we want from these riders is to be a bit more polite to pedestrian traffic, and pedestrians have right of way on the footpath," Acting Insp Williams said.

"The last thing we want to see is an elderly member of our community pushed over and suffer broken bones, which has happened in the past."

 

NOT ALLOWED: A sign painted on Victoria St indicated no bikes, skateboards or roller blades allowed on the footpath.
NOT ALLOWED: A sign painted on Victoria St indicated no bikes, skateboards or roller blades allowed on the footpath. Jarrard Potter

Bike riders and passengers without an approved helmet carries can cop a $330 fine, while the fine for negligent bike riding is $439. Clarence Valley Council rangers can also issues fines of $110 for bike, skateboard and scooter riders who are on the footpath when signposted not to.

Acting Insp Williams said the issue was a concern for public safety.

"We're asking riders, who are causing grief to local business owners, to be a bit more respectful and not ride bikes on footpath," he said.

"People who are eating at cafes are getting up and almost getting knocked down by these riders.

"Police have met with a number of local business owners over the issue, and some kids are being rude and not showing courtesy to business owners and pedestrians.

"We're quite happy to issue the fines."

clarence crime coffs clarence local area command grafton cbd grafton police prince st
Grafton Daily Examiner
Wild dog pack out for the kill

Wild dog pack out for the kill

News WARNING, GRAPHIC: A farmer from Coramba has lost 32 calves in just a few months from wild dog attack

Commitment key as Magpies hit the field for the first time

Commitment key as Magpies hit the field for the first time

Rugby League LOWER Clarence will host Casino in trial action on Saturday.

Police locate man who was reported missing

Police locate man who was reported missing

News Man who went missing from the Coffs Coast has been found

10,000 casualties in war on toads

10,000 casualties in war on toads

Community CVCIA making inroads on cane toad issue in Clarence

Local Partners