CRACKDOWN: Rude riders in police crosshairs

NO GO ZONE: A no bikes allowed sign on Prince St, Grafton. Jarrard Potter

POLICE are looking to crack down on people riding bicycles, skateboards and scooters on the footpath of Grafton's CBD after a number of complaints from business owners who are concerned over pedestrian safety.

With severe penalties in place for people riding bikes or skateboards on the footpath, Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said police were looking try and enforcement approach to get riders off the footpath.

"All we want from these riders is to be a bit more polite to pedestrian traffic, and pedestrians have right of way on the footpath," Acting Insp Williams said.

"The last thing we want to see is an elderly member of our community pushed over and suffer broken bones, which has happened in the past."

NOT ALLOWED: A sign painted on Victoria St indicated no bikes, skateboards or roller blades allowed on the footpath. Jarrard Potter

Bike riders and passengers without an approved helmet carries can cop a $330 fine, while the fine for negligent bike riding is $439. Clarence Valley Council rangers can also issues fines of $110 for bike, skateboard and scooter riders who are on the footpath when signposted not to.

Acting Insp Williams said the issue was a concern for public safety.

"We're asking riders, who are causing grief to local business owners, to be a bit more respectful and not ride bikes on footpath," he said.

"People who are eating at cafes are getting up and almost getting knocked down by these riders.

"Police have met with a number of local business owners over the issue, and some kids are being rude and not showing courtesy to business owners and pedestrians.

"We're quite happy to issue the fines."