Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is leading efforts to overturn the election, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The President announced the news in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

"Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Mr Trump tweeted.

The 76-year-old has been heading Mr Trump's legal team in a series of hearings in front of state lawmakers in recent weeks, presenting the campaign's evidence of election fraud.

The Trump campaign is attempting to overturn Joe Biden's victory in key battleground states including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada through a double-pronged strategy of legal challenges and pressuring state legislatures overrule the popular vote and appoint their own pro-Trump electors.

It comes after Mr Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, tested positive for COVID-19 last month, along with Donald Trump Jr. and a number of others in the President's inner circle including Boris Epshteyn, a member of Mr Trump's legal team.

The US is experiencing record daily numbers of new coronavirus cases as the pandemic death toll passes 280,000 since January. More than 1.3 million new cases have been recorded in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

