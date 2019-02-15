Ruff week for Yamba celebrity

STOMPING GROUND: Shrek with his owner George Mackenzie and Caperberry cafe co-owner James Allan at his favourite place to grab a bite.

AN UNLIKELY celebrity sent shock waves through the community after spending a week in hospital paralysed.

Shrek is a "very special" dog to the Yamba community, known by everyone in the area for his playfulness and love of food.

While he is up to his old tricks again now, two weeks ago Shrek's life was hanging in the balance after being bitten by a paralysis tick.

"He was completely paralysed, he got the tick on the side of his face and couldn't breathe," Shrek's owner George Mackenzie said.

After being rushed to the vet, he was put on oxygen for two days before making a speedy recovery.

Yamba Veterinary Clinic veterinarian Kestrel Howard said it was "touch and go" when Shrek arrived at the clinic.

"It was pretty advanced, he was on oxygen for two days," she said.

"But he's a little fighter and just a few days later he recovered really well.

"He was in a bad way so it wouldn't have been surprising if we had lost him."

Mr Mackenzie's pup was in the hearts of the community, with people calling the clinic to check on his condition.

"We had a lot of questions about Shrek, he's a bit celebrity," Dr Howard said.

"Clients were coming in and asking about him and we had more than 20 calls."

After first rescuing Shrek four years ago from his previous owner, who "knocked him around a bit", Mr Mackenzie said it was heart-warming to see so much love for the dog.