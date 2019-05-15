Rugby Australia's search for Valley's First Nation stars

LOOKING FOR TALENT: Former Australian player and sevens coach/Wallabies assistant coach Glen Ella at a Dream Big Time training clinic at Bathurst last year.

RUGBY UNION: Rugby Australia is on the lookout for the country's next top First Nations stars and Clarence Valley is on the Dream Big Time Tour with the high- performance team to roll into Yamba next week.

Led by former Australian men's rugby sevens assistant coach Jarred Hodges, the second leg of the national tour looks set to unearth indigenous talent throughout regional New South Wales and Queensland.

"We're excited to get back out to regional Australia where we know there is a genuine thirst for rugby in these towns," Hodges said.

"More than five hundred people put on a superb performance on the first tour and we're expecting that number to double."

Players will also meet and pick up tips from some of the game's biggest names.

"We will have several Australian Sevens stars joining us on the trip to help host sessions and educate people around the international opportunities this sport has to offer," he said.

The program is set to give the top 130 players a chance to further show their skills at a four-day camp in front of a panel of national coaches in Sydney where two squads of 20 will then be chosen to represent two First Nations Sevens sides.

The squads will then compete in five domestic and two international tournaments to gain valuable experience and have the chance to join the Australian sevens side for the 2024 Olympics.

Rugby Australia has also partnered with the Aboriginal Medical Services to promote the importance of keeping healthy on and off the field.

The clinic will be at Yamba Oval on Wednesday, May 22 from 10.30am-12.30pm.

To participate register at www.rugbyau.com/diversity/first-nations/dream-big-time